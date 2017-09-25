Register
    HMC chair-elect pulls out of role

    Eleanor Busby
    25th September 2017 at 15:12
    Keith Budge
    The news comes just days before the HMC's annual conference

    The organisation representing the country's leading independent schools has had to appoint a new chair, after its elected candidate was asked to stand down by governors.

    The change has been announced by the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC), days before its annual summit takes place next week.

    Keith Budge, headmaster of independent school Bedales, was supposed to take on the role of chair this year, after being elected in 2015.

    He subsequently decided to retire as headmaster of Bedales in summer next year.

    But it has emerged that school governors at Bedales asked him to resign his HMC role in order to dedicate more time to the school during his final year as headmaster, helping with the transition to his successor, Magnus Bashaarat.

    Chris King, headmaster of Leicester Grammar School, has now been announced as the new chair.

    New HMC chair

    Mr King was chair of HMC in 2015-2016 before Mike Buchanan, head of Ashford School in Kent, took over the following year.

    Mr King will give the opening address at next week's conference in Belfast.

    He said: "I am delighted to have another opportunity to lead such a strong and independent group of heads at the top of their professional game.

    "HMC has made excellent progress in demonstrating the good the independent sector can bring to education in the UK. And I hope my previous experience will help us add further value in the coming months."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

