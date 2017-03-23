Hosting weddings, setting up nurseries, sharing furniture: how schools are making ends meet

Schools are having to find more inventive ways to raise money in the face of huge budget cuts - including hosting weddings, setting up nurseries and sharing furniture, a survey has revealed.

The survey, taken from the The Key’s upcoming annual State of Education report and weighted by Ipsos MORI, shows more than a third of school leaders say they will have to lose teaching posts to balance their budgets in 2017-18.

However, almost half (45 per cent) of leaders having to make savings expect to see more resourcefulness in their school as a result.

Some schools are planning to lease school buildings and facilities (42 per cent), build partnerships with local businesses (13 per cent) and set up on-site nursery provision (10 per cent).

Many are also linking up with nearby schools to share catering or cleaning contracts (25 per cent) or curriculum resources (21 per cent), reveals the survey of 1,182 school leaders. Others said they would be sharing staff, furniture and minibuses, as well as hosting weddings.

It comes as schools are having to make 8 per cent savings by 2019-20, and in the week that the government's consultation ended on its proposed national funding formula.

One respondent, a headteacher at a primary school in Kent said: “Schools have to look at themselves as businesses, the leaders as entrepreneurs who think creatively about what opportunities they can capitalise on.

"As well as setting up day-care provision and paid-for breakfast and after-school clubs, we also rent out our school hall most nights of the week for anything from church groups to weddings, birthday parties or language schools... It’s amazing what you can achieve with some creativity, passion and willpower.” These initiatives bring in between £200,000 and £300,000 a year for the school, the leader said.

However, more than three in five (72 per cent) school leaders were not confident in their school’s ability to generate additional income over the next 12-24 months.

More than two-thirds (68 per cent) of the schools facing budget cuts across England planned to reduce their number of support staff, while just under half (49 per cent) were restricting the use of basic resources like stationery.

Another school leader respondent said: “We will do what we need to do to keep children safe. We have the expertise and experience to generate additional income but in the deprived area we operate from and in a 1950s building there are very few opportunities available to us. We do fundraise from parents and community with little income, but making ends meet will be an uphill struggle.”

More than half (51 per cent) of leaders considered budget pressures or lack of funding to be their biggest challenge for the coming academic year, compared with 31 per cent of those surveyed in 2016

Fergal Roche, chief executive officer of The Key, said: “In every area, from staffing to stationery, school leaders are having to make difficult decisions about where to cut and restrict resources to balance their budgets, and it’s clear they anticipate further financial challenges ahead.

“In the face of such challenges, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity abound in the solutions schools are finding to make the best use of their resources and generate additional income, and it’s inspiring to hear so many accounts of staff and community going above and beyond to provide for their school."

The Key's full report will be published in May. The Key provides leadership and management support to nearly half of schools in England.

