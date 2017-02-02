    How to make and save money from solar power

    TES reporter
    2nd February 2017 at 18:32
    Investing in solar might seem a big investment, but schools should consider the long-term benefits

    Communities around the UK are realising the potential benefits of solar energy. Large, flat rooftops on school buildings are good locations for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. School car parks too can be another good source for hosting panels, where solar PV canopies can provide shaded parking, while turning sunshine into usable electricity for the school.

    Not only can schools save money on electricity costs, they can also profit by selling surplus energy back to the local power grid. If the PV electricity production exceeds building demand then the excess can be exported to the grid. Not only does this provide clean electricity for others in the immediate area, it can also provide an additional source of funding for your school. Decreased energy costs along with the potential for revenue from surplus electricity could allow schools to start or to continue programmes they previously couldn’t afford.

    Reduced costs for electricity are the biggest reason to install solar energy. Though the initial start-up costs can be high (£4,000-6,000 per panel), solar panels pay for themselves in the long-term and make money for the school: 50kW solar panels will make around £8,000 per year through payments from energy suppliers, exporting power to the grid and savings on inhouse electricity bills, according to the Friends of the Earth.

    Not only can schools save money based on today’s electricity costs, they can protect their buildings against rising utility costs. Contracts to purchase a solar system can guarantee electricity prices for up to 20 years, allowing schools to plan their budgets more effectively.

