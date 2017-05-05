How to survive as a school business manager

In many schools, the school business manager (SBM) occupies a unique position: neither a teacher nor truly a member of support staff but somewhere undefined inbetween.

Often, the SBM is the only person with knowledge, experience and responsibility in specific areas - particularly finance in these austere times – and will be acutely aware that, when faced with a progressively challenging set of circumstances, the school community increasingly relies upon them to act in a decisive, professional and effective manner.

Several years ago, feeling somewhat isolated and overwhelmed, I co-founded a local school business managers’ association with a few other SBMs who, I was surprised to find, were all feeling just as vulnerable as me.

We met each half-term at one another’s schools and, within a short period, our small group had grown to welcome members representing all types of educational establishment located throughout the local authority area. There was a great deal of mutuality between us, and we soon found that we could share best methods of overcoming commonly-faced obstacles and that we could offer invaluable advice to one another about how best to avoid mistakes, as well as recommending suppliers offering best value. Some while later the group affiliated to NASBM, opening up wider networking opportunities.

Over the years I have discovered a variety of ways of coping with the stresses and pressures of everyday SBM life. None of them is difficult, and most are pretty obvious. So, if you’re feeling lonely and frustrated, rather than kicking the cat when you get home in the evening or drowning your sorrows in a vat of wine, you may instead wish to take some of these steps:

Just remember: you’re not alone.

Peter Neale MSc is a NASBM Fellow with sixteen years’ experience as a school business manager in three secondary schools.

