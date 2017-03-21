    How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents'

    Kate Parker
    21st March 2017 at 17:47
    parents, teachers, schools, relationships
    The teacher twittersphere of #PrimaryRocks offers advice on how to get through your parents' evening

    Oh, parents' evening. The termly event that sets the school on edge.

    Fearful NQTs question: "What will the parents think of me?" Seasoned teachers worry: "How do I tell Steve’s sport-mad Dad that his son cries during PE?" And children panic: "Will Miss tell Mum about the sick note I faked?"

    One eye on the clock, while desperate for the toilet, and with a never-ending queue of parents outside – it's not how many teachers would choose to spend their Monday evening.

    But, like with most events in the education world, you can get by with a little help from your friends (and the teaching community on #PrimaryRocks).

    Parents' evening: a survival guide

    It's all about hydration:

    How to make sure you leave at a reasonable time:

    Save time (and your knees):

    Tread honestly, but carefully:

    A simple, but obvious tip – know one child from an other:

    Everyone's got a sweet-tooth:

    Don't be afraid to pull in the SLT heavyweights:

    Keep thinking those positive thoughts (even when you've overrun by 20 minutes):

    Give the parents a chance to offload: 

     

     

    And, finally, remember: it's not just you missing Broadchurch:

     

     

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    26 ways to survive parents' evening

    5th November 2004 at 00:00
     

    Friday Five: Classic teacher phrases for parents' evening

    4th November 2016 at 17:01

    Parents to take children out of school in campaign against primary testing

    12th April 2016 at 12:03

    Most read

    1. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    2. College of Teaching leader brands Ofsted 'outstanding' grade 'very probl...
    3. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    4. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    5. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    6. 'Telling teachers how to teach is as ridiculous as dictating to adults a...
    7. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    8. 'Schools stare into the abyss: this next few weeks will decide the futur...
    9. 'Teachers are all simply riding the “cohort fruit machine". Get lucky an...
    10. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...

    Breaking news

    Children in poor areas don't get the work experience they need, study finds

    21st March 2017 at 14:22
    Ofsted

    Ofsted: Northern MAT ‘failed to secure’ school improvements

    21st March 2017 at 13:49
    GCSE and A Levels

    Number of appeals against GCSE and A Level results drops by quarter

    21st March 2017 at 10:57
    digital literacy is essential, say peers

    Children should learn 'digital literacy' alongside the three Rs, peers say

    21st March 2017 at 10:10
    A petition is calling for schools to offer free tampons and pads to pupils.

    Greening to 'look at' free sanitary products for poorest pupils

    20th March 2017 at 14:53

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today