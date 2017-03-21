How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents'

Oh, parents' evening. The termly event that sets the school on edge.

Fearful NQTs question: "What will the parents think of me?" Seasoned teachers worry: "How do I tell Steve’s sport-mad Dad that his son cries during PE?" And children panic: "Will Miss tell Mum about the sick note I faked?"

One eye on the clock, while desperate for the toilet, and with a never-ending queue of parents outside – it's not how many teachers would choose to spend their Monday evening.

But, like with most events in the education world, you can get by with a little help from your friends (and the teaching community on #PrimaryRocks).

Parents' evening: a survival guide

It's all about hydration:

@PrimaryRocks1 @Mroberts90Matt chap stick & a glass of water — Missis Doubleya (@pickleholic) March 20, 2017

How to make sure you leave at a reasonable time:

@PrimaryRocks1 Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents to avoid the graveyard slot grabbers who won't go home! #PrimaryRocks — Ross (@RossBrowne76) March 20, 2017

Save time (and your knees):

@PrimaryRocks1 @Mroberts90Matt Once you have stood up to end the chat, don't sit back down. Ever. #PrimaryRocks — Matt Hickey (@headhighwood) March 20, 2017

Tread honestly, but carefully:

@PrimaryRocks1 @Mroberts90Matt A1. Don't be too honest with some parents - got to remember the chn are their pride and joy! #PrimaryRocks — Miss C (@MissCTravels) March 20, 2017

A simple, but obvious tip – know one child from an other:

@PrimaryRocks1 @Mroberts90Matt Make sure you know the name of the child and don't get them confused with another child. Don't waffle&always follow up queries #primaryrocks — Primarynewbie (@primary_newbie) March 20, 2017

Everyone's got a sweet-tooth:

@PrimaryRocks1 @Mroberts90Matt #PrimaryRocks

...and a bowl of sweets for parents - always a must for me! — Fehmida Iqbal (@fehmida_iqbal) March 20, 2017

Don't be afraid to pull in the SLT heavyweights:

@PrimaryRocks1 work for a Head who rings a bell (or equivalent) every 10 mins so you can stick to time! #PrimaryRocks — Ali B (@AliB79) March 20, 2017

Keep thinking those positive thoughts (even when you've overrun by 20 minutes):

Give the parents a chance to offload:

@chrisdysonHT @Mroberts90Matt also get them to voice any Qs/worries first so it doesn't spill out at end with 2mins to go #primaryrocks — Leah Sharp (@leah_moo) March 20, 2017

And, finally, remember: it's not just you missing Broadchurch:

@PrimaryRocks1 thank the parents for their time - they need to feel valued too #PrimaryRocks — Caysie F (@CaysieF) March 20, 2017

