How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents'
Oh, parents' evening. The termly event that sets the school on edge.
Fearful NQTs question: "What will the parents think of me?" Seasoned teachers worry: "How do I tell Steve’s sport-mad Dad that his son cries during PE?" And children panic: "Will Miss tell Mum about the sick note I faked?"
One eye on the clock, while desperate for the toilet, and with a never-ending queue of parents outside – it's not how many teachers would choose to spend their Monday evening.
But, like with most events in the education world, you can get by with a little help from your friends (and the teaching community on #PrimaryRocks).
Parents' evening: a survival guide
It's all about hydration:
How to make sure you leave at a reasonable time:
Save time (and your knees):
Tread honestly, but carefully:
A simple, but obvious tip – know one child from an other:
Everyone's got a sweet-tooth:
Don't be afraid to pull in the SLT heavyweights:
Keep thinking those positive thoughts (even when you've overrun by 20 minutes):
Give the parents a chance to offload:
And, finally, remember: it's not just you missing Broadchurch:
Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook
Comments