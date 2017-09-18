Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental health

    Adi Bloom
    19th September 2017 at 13:24
    The animated film, co-created by teachers and children, also offers advice on how to support a classmate with problems

    “What can you do when small feelings are bothering you?”

    This is the question asked in a new animated film, co-created by teachers and pupils, which aims to help children cope with mental health problems.

    The six-minute film was produced by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and features an introduction from the Duchess of Cambridge.

    It forms part of a new campaign to encourage children to talk about mental health. The campaign also includes free resources for teachers to use with their class.

    Coping mechanisms

    The film features cartoon representations of a group of Year 6 pupils, discussing how they cope with minor worries.

    “I like KFC or going in the bath,” one pupil says.

    “I would probably write it down,” another offers. “You feel it’s out of you and on the paper.”

    A third says: “When I feel stressed, I usually just turn the shower on and sing in the shower.”

     

     

    'How you can be a good listener'

    Those are the ways they deal with small feelings. Big feelings, by contrast, can be harder to deal with. Jay, a cartoon pupil with blue curly hair, is overwhelmed by her big feelings.

    “It feels like I have a volcano inside of me, getting hotter and hotter,” Jay says.

    She knows that she ought to talk to someone, but struggles to find an appropriate person. Her mother is ill, and has her own problems, Jay says. Her teacher is too busy.

     “If someone wants to tell you something, how can you be a good listener?” the film asks.

    The pupils have a number of suggestions: “If you’re listening to someone, you could lean forward or sit side-by-side”; “You can help the person find an adult who can help.”

    In the end, Jay confides in a friend, who talks to an adult. Together, they help Jay to cope.

    “Talking to people didn’t magic all the big things away,” Jay says. “But it did start to help me to change things, and it was good not to feel I was on my own.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Secondary pupils to be taught how to cope with modern life

    13th September 2017 at 00:02

    Every school should have a therapist, says happiness expert

    11th May 2017 at 13:02

    We need to respond to children’s distress signals

    15th September 2017 at 00:00

    Mental health: more than 50,000 pupils are not receiving specialist care they need

    15th September 2017 at 16:09

    Most read

    1. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    2. Three-quarters of school staff say 'relentless' work has caused health p...
    3. How to avoid workload hell this term
    4. ‘Supply teaching is harder than I expected, but it’s still better than t...
    5. The confessions of a maths teacher...
    6. 'We need to paint an accurate picture of the blood, sweat, and tears inv...
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Free school that opened a year ago set to merge with controversial Norfo...
    9. Marking? It’ll be gone in a flash
    10. Double standards help STA keep teachers in the dark

    Breaking news

    The survey raised concerns about the amount of time science is given in primary schools.

    Most primary classes 'get less than two hours of science a week'

    19th September 2017 at 00:02
    Trafalgar College and Great Yarmouth Charter Academy are set to merge.

    Free school that opened a year ago set to merge with controversial Norfolk academy

    18th September 2017 at 18:29
    search for new lead commissioner for countering terrorism

    Schools to be trained to spot radicalisation by new government commission

    18th September 2017 at 13:43
    highest ever rate going to uni

    Proportion of teenagers entering university at record high

    18th September 2017 at 13:31
    Workload

    Three-quarters of school staff say 'relentless' work has caused health problems

    18th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now