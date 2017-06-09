'If this election result means one thing for education, it's that plans for new grammar schools are dead'

"Yup, they're f**ked."

So a source close to Number 10 responded when I asked them what today's election result means for Theresa May's plans for new grammar schools.

To explain, assuming the Conservative Party is in a position to try to form a government – which at the time of writing was far from clear – it will in be such a weak position that ministers won't be able to go near controversial policies such as selection.

Let's not forget that even before this poll there was already a decent rebellion brewing on the Tory backbenches against the idea.

Any new Tory government will have to accept that they can't go near Tony Blair's ban on new grammar schools.

"Theresa May went searching for a mandate," my source said. "She hasn't got one. There's clearly not a sufficient appetite for opening up the seals put in place 20 years ago."

And that would most certainly go for any replacement for Ms May too.

The situation will be very similar for the plans for a new National Funding Formula – the proposals will be heading very brutally for the Department for Education's recycling bin.

There will be no time for such controversial politics in a government on a knife-edge. For the fourth time in 20 years, an initiative to rebalance the much-hated way school budgets are set will have been killed off by national politics.

What else do we know about education policies in the weeks and months that follow this most extraordinary of electoral results? Well, very little.

It is just possible that if a Corbyn-led "progressive alliance" manages to scrape together enough support to form some kind of administration then we might be looking to a reduction to funding cuts being felt in schools.

As Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said in the early hours: "This was a vote... for the best start in life for young people."