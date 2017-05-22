Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Inspirational' state school teachers honoured for encouraging pupils to apply to Oxford

    Eleanor Busby
    22nd May 2017 at 14:26
    The teachers were nominated by former pupils, now studying at the prestigious university, in recognition of their hard work and encouragement

    Ten state school teachers from across the UK have been honoured by the University of Oxford for the inspirational roles they played in educating students now studying among the dreaming spires.

    The teachers,who were nominated for Inspirational Teachers Awards by their former pupils, received their awards at a ceremony held at Oxford’s St Peter’s College.

    Debra Walsh, a French teacher at Brynteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend, Wales, was recognised after former pupil Elis Harrington, who is now studying Modern Languages at Jesus College, Oxford, nominated her. 

    "I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated by Elis for this award, and although it is a privilege to be recognised in this way, I feel quite overwhelmed," Ms Walsh said.

    "My advice to students applying to university is never think that you have set the bar too high. If you aim high and you are committed, the opportunities and rewards are immeasurable."

    Ms Harrington said: "Madame Walsh always acted as the backbone for my learning, particularly at times when I had doubts about which academic path I wanted to take.

    "Her faith and confidence in me drove me to believe that I could achieve great things, such as getting a place to study at Oxford University."

    'Vital work'

    The Inspirational Teachers scheme recognises the crucial role teachers and careers advisers play in encouraging talented students in their schools or colleges.

    A selection of current first-year undergraduates were asked to nominate teachers or careers advisers who inspired them to apply to Oxford, fostered their passion for a particular subject or supported them through the application process.

    The students were all from selected UK state schools or colleges with a limited history and tradition of sending students to Oxford.

    Samina Khan, director of undergraduate admissions and outreach at the university, said: "The Inspirational Teachers Award is one of the ways in which Oxford recognises the vital work of teachers in encouraging students to realise their potential and make a successful application to Oxford – especially those who might not initially have believed Oxford was for them.

    "This is particularly true for teachers who champion students who might be the only ones in their year – or even their school’s history – with the academic ability and drive to apply to Oxford.

    "Achieving a place at Oxford requires dedication, and having the support of a committed teacher is, for many students, what makes the difference."

    'They have inspired students'

    Dr Khan, a former teacher, added: "Teachers motivate and inspire students with a huge range of abilities and interests, and this year’s winning teachers also clearly showed faith in all their students.

    "They have inspired students with their creativity and enthusiasm to be the best they possibly can be and deserve recognition for that above all. I hope this award goes some way to saying thank you."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Don't follow Zuckerberg, research warns – university dropouts don't usually succeed

    17th May 2017 at 11:25

    The UK's first university centre for improving mental health in schools is launched

    16th May 2017 at 15:17

    National Citizen Service increases chances of pupils going to university, Ucas figures suggest

    1st May 2017 at 00:01

    'Bribing' trainee teachers damages profession, says university vice-chancellor

    27th April 2017 at 00:01

    Oxford University to run FE leadership programme

    29th March 2017 at 15:29

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. ‘The new GCSEs are setting the less able pupils up to fail – it's totall...
    3. 'Ofsted needs a new criterion for judging schools in poor areas – the pl...
    4. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    5. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    6. 'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers
    7. Ten steps to surviving as a new head of department
    8. ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over gram...
    9. Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test
    10. Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    Breaking news

    Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

    22nd May 2017 at 18:40
    GCSE

    Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE

    22nd May 2017 at 13:46
    jacqueline wilson, wave me goodbye, competition, letter-writing, literacy, history, evacuees, second world war

    Pupil letter-writers have chance to be published alongside Jacqueline Wilson

    22nd May 2017 at 11:45

    Eight in 10 heads say EBacc is limiting opportunities for less academic children

    22nd May 2017 at 00:01
    steve biddulph, parenting, parents, teachers, friendship, relationship, wellbeing, emotional health

    'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers

    21st May 2017 at 14:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now