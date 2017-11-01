Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Insular' schools failing to promote British values, says Ofsted

    Helen Ward
    1st November 2017 at 11:50
    sean harford on british values in indep schools
    Ofsted director tells Lords that small number of independent schools are causing concern

    Schools serving "insular" communities which also fail to promote "British values" are a cause for concern, Ofsted's national education director Sean Harford told a Lords committee today.

    "The vast majority of schools are doing well in this area," Harford told the Lords committee on citizenship and civic engagement.

    "We do have concerns over a very small minority of schools that are mainly in the independent sector."

    He added that a small number of around 40 to 45 schools had been identified as inadequate in promoting British values, and had failed the Independent School Standards in this area.

    "They are predominantly faith schools," said Mr Harford. "They tend to be serving communities that are quite insular anyway so need more promotion of fundamental British values than other communities where there are connections with the wider community."

    He concluded that the teaching of British Values was: "mostly very good, but there is concern and acute concern in a small number of schools."

    Ofsted does not inspect all independent schools.

    Government guidance for maintained schools says they should promote the fundamental British values of democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, and mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs. 

    And the Independent School Standards also require independent schools to promote these values in order to meet the requirement to ensure the spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils. 

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Right now I can't see much evidence of "British values" – so let's just teach our children to be decent'

    28th June 2017 at 11:26

    'The British values I'm happy to promote in schools are increasingly at odds with the world I see around me'

    6th December 2016 at 17:35

    Pupils should be taught 'British values' of tolerance, democracy and respect, says government adviser

    5th December 2016 at 11:43

    Most read

    1. Ofsted 'uncertain' about 'outstanding' ratings, and nine other things Am...
    2. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    3. Greening announces flexible working drive
    4. 'Heads must stop expecting young, enthusiastic teachers to volunteer for...
    5. 'I watched, helpless, as a high-performing school leader fell apart'
    6. Primary versus secondary: when do pupils make most progress?
    7. Teacher warned boy before fatal fall while sliding down school bannisters
    8. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    9. Teacher struck off for ‘sexually motivated’ innuendo with pupil
    10. Let teachers 'pause' their careers, says Chartered College boss

    Breaking news

    mental health, e-act, multi-academy trust, curriculum, mental-health first aid, support, emotions, pastoral care

    Every teacher must be trained in mental health first aid, academy chain says

    1st November 2017 at 03:18
    Air pollution

    Exclusive: 'Toxic air is poisoning our children' – new guidance issued to schools

    1st November 2017 at 00:03
    Lord Agnew

    Minister tells small MATs: 'Team up to grow'

    31st October 2017 at 18:11
    Evolution

    Creationist state school ‘unfit to teach’, say secularists

    31st October 2017 at 16:26

    Schools failing to discuss knife crime due to 'stigma' fears, says London mayor

    31st October 2017 at 14:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now