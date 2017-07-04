Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, says expert

    Eleanor Busby
    5th July 2017 at 12:45
    More state school leaders will consider moving abroad because of growing 'disgruntlement' with the profession in the UK, says recruitment boss

    More frustrated state school leaders will consider jumping ship to international private schools in the light of funding cuts and policy changes, an education consultant has predicted. 

    Russell Speirs, CEO and founder of RSAcademics, which operates recruitment services for heads and teachers, believes the pressures in UK state schools will make international postings look “shinier”.

    Speaking at the Westminster Education Forum on UK education abroad, he said: “We think there will be an increase in demand from people in the maintained sector because of the disgruntlement with the profession in the UK.

    “There are some real challenges in terms of funding for British schools in the state sector and constant changes make it, I think, very frustrating for a lot of people working in the state sector in the UK.

    "This will make the attraction of an international posting a little bit shinier.”

    Better work-life balance

    Speaking to Tes after the seminar, Sakina Zafar, director of academic development at the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), said that, anecdotally, it had seen a rise in the number of teachers in UK state schools in recent years who were interested in working in an international private school.

    “There is a significant number of teachers from the UK looking to move internationally," she said. "The salaries are good but it is the work-life balance that motivates them.

    "For example, some go to Thailand where they earn less than here, because the quality of life is better. And some feel the education system in the UK has lost its way. They are disillusioned.”

    However, there are concerns that there will not be enough high-quality school leaders and teachers to meet future demand in the sector. The number of students and teachers working in international schools is expected to double in a year, according to ISC Research.

    But, speaking at the Westminster Education Forum on Tuesday, Ms Zafar added: “We need to attract more teachers. [It is] becoming an increasing concern.”

    And some COBIS members are worried that it will be harder to attract teachers after the government changes the standards to which it holds British schools overseas accountable.

    Tes revealed that half of the 140 British international schools that currently benefit from an official government badge of quality, which helps them to attract teachers, will have to lose the seal of approval because of the standards.

    From September, schools will only be able to receive the kitemark if they encourage respect for people with protected characteristics as set out in the Equality Act. Heads working in countries where homosexuality is illegal say that adhering to this British value could result in them being imprisoned or deported, or their school being closed down.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    No delay to the introduction of the national funding formula, Nick Gibb signals

    4th July 2017 at 13:40

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00

    Steve Coogan becomes latest celebrity to join school funding protests

    3rd July 2017 at 12:21

    Exclusive: DfE increases budget for teacher recruitment advertising by £6m as trainee numbers slump

    6th April 2017 at 16:45

    Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost 7 per cent

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn
    4. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    5. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    6. 'So much rides on today's Sats results – it threatens my wellbeing as a ...
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Sats: 'Year 6 teachers, on results day, there aren't enough words to say...
    9. Sats: 'The pressure on schools and heads feels higher than ever – here's...
    10. Five ways to fit marking exams around your teaching

    Breaking news

    karaoke, teachers, school, puns, twitter, social media, #teacherkaraoke, songs

    The last few weeks of term? I will survive

    5th July 2017 at 15:32
    Computer

    Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom

    5th July 2017 at 13:10
    gifts for teachers

    One in 10 parents 'spends at least £25 on an end-of-year gift for a teacher'

    5th July 2017 at 00:02

    SURVEY: Help us to find out about bullying in UK schools

    4th July 2017 at 17:02

    WATCH: Teenage pupils deliver incredible speeches in national competition

    4th July 2017 at 15:39

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now