    Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’

    Will Hazell
    16th February 2017 at 11:09
    Education secretary Justine Greening promises qualified teacher status will not be scrapped and announces rebooted national professional qualifications

    Justine Greening has promised that qualified teacher status will not be scrapped "on my watch".

    The education secretary also opened the first round of bidding for a £75 million Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund to support programmes in the government’s "opportunity areas".

    Speaking at the inaugural conference of the Chartered College of Teaching in London, she said: "I think a mature profession like teaching needs a high status qualification that reflects standards.

    "Some people have suggested that QTS might be scrapped or that it could be replaced with some vague notion of accreditation.

    "I want to be absolutely clear about that: not on my watch."

    'Newly strengthened QTS'

    Ms Greening said that from September 2019 a "newly strengthened" QTS would be introduced.

    She also opened the first round of bidding for the £75 million teaching and leadership innovation fund.

    The first round will support programmes that will have an impact in opportunity areas – 12 areas that the government is targeting because they are "social mobility coldspots".

    She said that "new, fully revised, national professional qualifications" would be implemented from this September.

    The qualifications will be for middle and senior leaders, headteachers and, for the first time, executive leaders.

    She said the national professional qualifications should have "the same kudos that MBAs do in business".

    'Action plan' on teacher retention

    On teacher retention, Ms Greening said the Department for Education would shortly publish an "action plan" that would include "targeted support for schools to tackle workload".

    She said she understood the importance of feeling part of a profession because of her experience qualifying as a chartered accountant.

    "One of the things that I learned very early on in my career as a charted accountant was the importance of profession.

    "When people ask me what my profession is now, I still say I’m an accountant because that’s how I see myself as a professional.

    "I think when you are a member of a profession it’s something that you are part of for life, and I know that teachers feel exactly the same way."

    She also spoke about her favourite teacher when she was at school in Rotherham in the 1980s – a French teacher called Mr Tranter.

    She revealed that he wrote to her after she became education secretary, and that his letter started: "You probably won’t remember me."

    "Everybody remembers their most amazing teachers – people never forget great teachers because they have an impact on our lives," she said.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    8th January 2017 at 11:22

    We need 'hotbeds of education research' to target schools in disadvantaged areas, says Justine Greening

    8th November 2016 at 17:05

    Justine Greening pushes for teacher pay rises to remain capped at 1 per cent

    25th October 2016 at 18:50

    Most read

    1. Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures
    2. 'Stress among teachers will inevitably cascade downwards towards pupils'
    3. ‘I hope my letter has persuaded you to make things fair for us children’...
    4. 'Why my school doesn't teach history or geography until GCSE'
    5. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    6. The five most effective ways to teach spelling
    7. 'What to do about the ghost child? The kid who does everything right but...
    8. 'Education policymakers claim to care about children. They don’t – they'...
    9. Top Tory throws weight behind EBacc changes
    10. Pupils with alcoholic parents are 'Britain's biggest secret scandal', MP...

    Breaking news

    skyscrapersweb.jpg

    School funding cuts will damage economy, city councils warn

    16th February 2017 at 00:02
    Clipboard

    Only 1 per cent of the population see education as the country's most important issue, poll shows

    15th February 2017 at 18:31
    Exams

    Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures

    15th February 2017 at 17:10
    Resolving the recruitment crisis

    It's half-term, so why not relax and explain: #WeTeachBecause

    15th February 2017 at 16:29
    alcoholism, foetal alcohol syndrome, school, mps, politicians, scandal, parents, alcoholic

    Pupils with alcoholic parents are 'Britain's biggest secret scandal', MP...

    15th February 2017 at 11:52

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today