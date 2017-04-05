Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Labour pledges free school meals for all primary children – and would fund it by putting VAT on private school fees

    Martin George
    5th April 2017 at 22:00
    Labour is proposing free schools meals for all primary school children.
    Independent schools attack plans the plans, pointing to their scholarships and reduced fees programme

    Labour is set to announce plans to provide free school meals for all primary school children, funded by the introduction of VAT on private school fees.

    The party said the policy would benefit the educational attainment and health of all children while ending a subsidy to the privileged few.

    The previous coalition government introduced free school meals for all infants, and older children who are defined as coming from disadvantaged backgrounds are also currently entitled to them.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will launch the pledge in Lancashire tomorrow, where he is due to say: “No child in the UK should go hungry at school. By charging VAT on private school fees, Labour will make sure all primary school children, no matter what their background, get a healthy meal at school.

    “The next Labour government will provide all primary school children with a free school meal, invest in our schools, and make sure no child is held back because of their background.”

    Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary, added that the proposal would "remove the stigma attached to free school meals, and improve health and attainment for all children".

    The proposal has been attacked by the Independent Schools Council, whose general secretary Julie Robinson said the sums "do not add up".

    She added: "A third of pupils at our schools are on reduced fees and are from families where both parents work hard to pay the fees. If this measure was introduced, smaller independent schools may close, driving more children back to be funded in the state system. 600,000 children are educated in independent schools, saving the taxpayer the cost of educating them. 

    "Independent schools are fully aware of their social responsibilities and offer free and reduced cost places to children from lower income homes. They also partner with state schools to offer support with sciences and languages, A levels and university access, as well as sport and music.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Free school meals for all are eating into pupil premium

    10th October 2014 at 01:00
     

    Nutrition - Why free school meals are the dish of the day

    14th February 2014 at 00:00
     

    More free school meals mooted as part of child health strategy

    20th February 2009 at 00:00
     

    Jury still out on free school meals

    24th October 2008 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    2. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    3. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    4. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    5. 'Nothing Michael Gove says should be taken at face value – here's why'
    6. If teachers think it’s a waste of time, then it probably is
    7. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    8. WATCH: Teacher fools class with fake spelling test – and the internet co...
    9. ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'
    10. ‘The curriculum should support the mental health of teachers and pupils ...

    Breaking news

    workload from primary assessment poll

    Vast majority of primary teachers feel 'overworked' after assessment changes

    5th April 2017 at 15:56
    UTC Bolton has been placed in special measures.

    UTC that 'knocked pupils' confidence' goes into special measures

    5th April 2017 at 14:22

    #PicBookDay: The power of picture books

    5th April 2017 at 13:52
    maths poll shows drop in entries

    New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'

    5th April 2017 at 12:26
    Rachel Riley

    We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, says Rachel Riley

    5th April 2017 at 12:03

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today