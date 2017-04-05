Labour pledges free school meals for all primary children – and would fund it by putting VAT on private school fees

Labour is set to announce plans to provide free school meals for all primary school children, funded by the introduction of VAT on private school fees.

The party said the policy would benefit the educational attainment and health of all children while ending a subsidy to the privileged few.

The previous coalition government introduced free school meals for all infants, and older children who are defined as coming from disadvantaged backgrounds are also currently entitled to them.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will launch the pledge in Lancashire tomorrow, where he is due to say: “No child in the UK should go hungry at school. By charging VAT on private school fees, Labour will make sure all primary school children, no matter what their background, get a healthy meal at school.

“The next Labour government will provide all primary school children with a free school meal, invest in our schools, and make sure no child is held back because of their background.”

Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary, added that the proposal would "remove the stigma attached to free school meals, and improve health and attainment for all children".

The proposal has been attacked by the Independent Schools Council, whose general secretary Julie Robinson said the sums "do not add up".

She added: "A third of pupils at our schools are on reduced fees and are from families where both parents work hard to pay the fees. If this measure was introduced, smaller independent schools may close, driving more children back to be funded in the state system. 600,000 children are educated in independent schools, saving the taxpayer the cost of educating them.

"Independent schools are fully aware of their social responsibilities and offer free and reduced cost places to children from lower income homes. They also partner with state schools to offer support with sciences and languages, A levels and university access, as well as sport and music.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook