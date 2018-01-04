Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Labour: 'Tackling sex and race discrimination has left white working-class boys' results behind'

    Martin George
    4th January 2018 at 13:17
    Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner.
    Claim comes from shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, who says school choice is not always available to working-class families

    The focus on tackling discrimination again women and members of ethnic minorities has had a “negative impact” on white working class boys, the shadow education secretary has said.

    Angela Rayner, who left school without qualifications after becoming pregnant at 16, said there was a "lag" in achievement by white working-class pupils and that more support was needed to help them make a success of their lives.

    In an interview with The Spectator, she was asked why the results of white working-class boys are lower than other ethnic groups.

    She said: “I think it’s because as we’ve tried to deal with some of the issues around race and women’s agendas, around tackling some of the discrimination that’s there, it has actually had a negative impact on the food chain [for] white working boys.

    “They have not been able to adapt. Culturally, we are not telling them that they need to learn and they need to aspire.  They are under the impression that they don’t need to push themselves in the way that maybe the disadvantaged groups had to before. I think that is why there is a bit of a lag there. I think we need to do much more about the culture of white working class in this country.”

    Children 'let down'

    She said the attitude of migrant families towards education is “considerably different” to the culture of British families, and added: “I think that’s why white working-class boys aren’t doing so well at the moment.”

    Ms Rayner added that while white middle-class families spend “a huge amount of money” moving to an area with a good school, or getting a private or grammar school education, working-class families do not always have the ability to choose.

    “There was no choice for me where I was going to go and they are the children who are let down by the current system,” she said.

    “Or take free schools: my parents were never going to be pushy enough to be able to create a school that I would be going to. There is a whole issue around making sure that we build an education system that actually invests the most in the areas that most need it. Places that tend to not to have so many pushy parents.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Social mobility: 'We must end this obsession with working class gentrification'

    2nd October 2017 at 00:02

    Wider focus on ‘working class’ pupils is welcome

    7th October 2016 at 01:00

    White working class needs the minority treatment

    29th October 2010 at 01:00
     

    Official: We fail white working class boys

    23rd November 2007 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Tatler publishes state schools guide for 'people like us'
    2. 'Alarming' new stats show teacher recruitment down by a third
    3. Six reasons teachers want Justine Greening to stay
    4. 'Make schools colder to improve learning'
    5. Revealed: The number of words needed to get top marks in an English exam
    6. Nine go-to books for children in key stage 2
    7. Exclusive: New free schools expected to halve with support scrapped in m...
    8. 'Five books I think no teacher should be without'
    9. Could the next education secretary be Nick Gibb?
    10. Eight go-to books for children in key stage 1

    Breaking news

    video game, school shooting, sandy hook, vicki soto memorial fund, gizmodo, simulation, survival, guns

    Controversy over school-shooting 'video game' for teachers

    4th January 2018 at 15:31
    teacher training, recruitment crisis, ucas, applications, universities, trainees, subjects

    English, maths and science teacher training applications all drop by a quarter

    4th January 2018 at 12:27
    Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney

    Toby Young's 'sexist' comments are 'unacceptable', union tells Greening

    4th January 2018 at 11:32

    'Alarming' new stats show teacher recruitment down by a third

    4th January 2018 at 10:14
    social media, anne longfield, children's commissioner, likes, comments, children, pupils, primary, secondary, wellbeing, digital literacy

    Schools failing to prepare pupils for social-media 'cliff edge'

    4th January 2018 at 00:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now