Large majority of teachers believe Ofsted wants to see child-centred learning style

Seventy per cent of teachers still incorrectly believe that Ofsted prefers to see a child-centred teaching style.

The Ofsted annual report and accounts for 2016-17 reveal that fewer than a third of teachers are aware that the watchdog does not endorse any particular teaching style.

“We instead focus on how effectively learning takes place and progress is promoted over time,” the report states.

In addition, the inspectorate’s survey of 1,026 classroom teachers revealed that 30 per cent were unaware that Ofsted does not provide guidance on marking and feedback.

And, as Tes has previously reported, many teachers – 26 per cent – did not know that Ofsted grades individual lessons. And 19 per cent still believed that inspectors need to see individual lesson plans when they visit a school.

The inspectorate launched a myth-busting campaign at the start of last year, in order to dispel common misconceptions about what inspectors do and do not expect to see during school visits. So far, there have been 12,500 views of its myth-busting videos, and 62,000 views of the main myth-busting document.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.