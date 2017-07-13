Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Large majority of teachers believe Ofsted wants to see child-centred learning style

    Adi Bloom
    13th July 2017 at 17:39
    ofsted, inspection, learning styles, teachers, myth-busting, school, inspectors, annual report
    In fact, the inspectorate does not endorse any particular teaching style

    Seventy per cent of teachers still incorrectly believe that Ofsted prefers to see a child-centred teaching style.

    The Ofsted annual report and accounts for 2016-17 reveal that fewer than a third of teachers are aware that the watchdog does not endorse any particular teaching style.

    “We instead focus on how effectively learning takes place and progress is promoted over time,” the report states.

    In addition, the inspectorate’s survey of 1,026 classroom teachers revealed that 30 per cent were unaware that Ofsted does not provide guidance on marking and feedback.

    And, as Tes has previously reported, many teachers – 26 per cent – did not know that Ofsted grades individual lessons. And 19 per cent still believed that inspectors need to see individual lesson plans when they visit a school.

    The inspectorate launched a myth-busting campaign at the start of last year, in order to dispel common misconceptions about what inspectors do and do not expect to see during school visits. So far, there have been 12,500 views of its myth-busting videos, and 62,000 views of the main myth-busting document.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Schools must show inspectors their personnel files, Ofsted says

    7th July 2017 at 12:19

    Exclusive: Ofsted's approach to lesson observation 'is from the dark ages'

    7th July 2017 at 05:30

    Ofsted warns schools they face greater scrutiny over 'substance' of what they teach

    16th June 2017 at 14:44

    Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons

    13th March 2017 at 05:03

    Most read

    1. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    2. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    3. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    4. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance
    5. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    6. 'It's time for a rethink on how we handle bullying'
    7. Three-quarters of parents have not heard of Progress 8, poll shows
    8. Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire begin legal challenge over pupil ...
    9. Greening signals less 'punitive' approach towards struggling schools
    10. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    Breaking news

    Town Hall

    Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school funding plans?

    13th July 2017 at 17:46
    Cladding at two London schools failed safety checks following the Grenfell disaster.

    Cladding at two London schools fail fire safety checks

    13th July 2017 at 11:56
    mixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discriminationmixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discrimination

    Schools that segregate girls from boys will face new inspections, Ofsted tells court

    13th July 2017 at 10:50

    Secondary pupils projected to rise by a fifth in a decade

    13th July 2017 at 10:43
    Robert Halfon will chair the Commons Education Select Committee.

    Former DfE minister Robert Halfon to chair Education Select Committee

    13th July 2017 at 10:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now