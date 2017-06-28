Ministers about to lift 1 per cent cap on teacher pay rises, reports suggest

The government’s 1 per cent cap on teachers’ pay could be lifted this autumn, it is being reported.

Downing Street sources have told Westminster reporters that the recommendations of pay review bodies for the public sector are now more important than the 1 per cent pay cap.

The prime minister's spokesman is reported as saying "we have heard the message of the election that people are weary", and that policy on the pay cap will be announced the autumn budget.

Until now, the government has limited public sector pay rises at 1 per cent a year until 2019-20 – representing a real-terms pay cut following increases in inflation.

Teaching unions have consistently called for the pay cap to be lifted, blaming it in part for the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

However, whether pay for teachers is affected will depend on the recommendations of the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

Earlier this month, the STRB told Tes it had not yet completed this year’s report and recommendations, but that it expected them to be published “within the next month or two”.

The government has already submitted its evidence to the STRB, arguing that overall teacher pay rise should be within in the overall 1 per cent pay cap.

Labour had already said it would try to amend the Queen’s Speech this week to lift the pay cap – a policy it campaigned on during the general election.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the National Association of Headteachers, called for the government to lift the public sector pay cap now, and make sure it did not lead to any further financial pressure on schools.

He said: “News that the government is prepared to listen to pay review bodies, rather than impose a blanket 1 per cent cap on teachers’ pay, is very welcome. We look forward to hearing further detail.

“NAHT has been campaigning for an end to the public sector pay cap for school leaders, teachers and staff, which has seen real pay fall behind other professions. We know that in order to recruit and retain high quality staff, pay must be fair.

“Any removal of the pay cap must also see increases fully funded in school budgets. We know budgets are at breaking point, so any additional cost must not be passed on to schools.”

