    More than 1 billion classroom resources downloaded from Tes

    TES reporter
    15th May 2017 at 13:16
    Which were the most popular? And who wrote them?

    The Tes resource-sharing platform has reached the landmark of one billion downloads. 

    More than eight million educators have now downloaded from the database of 640,000 free and paid individual lesson plans, created by 50,000 teachers. The average teacher delivers more than 800 lessons a year, and spends up to seven to eight hours a week preparing for them

    To mark the landmark, Tes has revealed the most popular lesson plans and the most popular resource authors. 

    Top five most downloaded resources of all time

    I can statements English, Maths, Science. Primary New Curriculum 2014 (1,193,071)

    Year 6 Maths SATS QUESTIONS 2 - 20 grouped topics (1,124,742)

    Y6 MATHS SAT QUESTIONS 1 - 20 grouped topics (970,295)

    Fractions of amounts, including real life (844,014) 

    Punctuation Worksheets (840,794 )

    Top five most downloaded authors/organisations of all time

    Bevevans22 (8,112,643)

    DavidHowes1977 (7,762,832)

    HamiltonTrust (5,753,367)

    Eric_t_viking  (5,340,095)

    NGfLCymru (5,339,071)

    Rob Grimshaw, chief executive of Tes Global, the parent company of Tes, said: "Teachers are the centre of our world and this is one of the most valuable things we can do to support them. We’re proud to reach one billion downloads and grateful to the many thousands of teachers who have contributed lesson plans.

    "It’s a special community dedicated to helping their fellow teachers inspire and engage children. Tes Resources is transforming the way classroom content is created and distributed."

    Teachers took to Twitter to comment on the landmark. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

