    More than third of schools enter less than 50% of pupils for EBacc, DfE survey suggests

    Eleanor Busby
    11th July 2017 at 10:59
    Secondary

    More than a third of secondary school teachers say less than half of KS4 pupils were entered for GCSEs in the subjects that make up the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) last September, according to DfE comissioned research.

    And more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of secondary teachers say their school plans to keep the proportion of KS4 pupils entering the EBacc the same from September this year – despite a push from ministers to increase it.

    The survey of 1,936 teachers - which was conducted by the NFER in November - reveals only 29 per cent of respondents plan to increase the proportion of pupils studying the core academic EBacc subjects.

    The Department for Education (DfE) originally set out a goal for 90 per cent of pupils to be studying EBacc subjects – English, mathematics, history or geography, the sciences and a language - by 2020.

    But in the Conservative manifesto, published in May, the target was watered down to 75 per cent "by the end of the next Parliament", with 90 per cent of pupils by 2025.

    The latest research, published by the DfE today, reveals that 35 per cent of secondary teachers said less than 50 per cent of pupils entered the EBacc subjects in their school in September 2016. 

    And only 18 per cent of teachers said their school had met the original 90 per cent goal for EBacc entry last September. 

    The survey also shows that more than two-fifths (42 per cent) of teachers say key stage four at their school lasts three years. 

