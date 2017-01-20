    MPs 'filibuster' proposal to make PSHE compulsory in all state schools

    Martin George
    20th January 2017 at 17:19
    Caroline Lucas briefly outlines her proposals to make PSHE compulsory in all state-funded schools.
    Green Party co-leader's draft Bill is now unlikely to become law after being talked out in the Commons

    Conservative MPs have been accused of using a parliamentary filibuster to block proposals to make personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education compulsory in all state-funded schools.

    Currently, free schools and academies do not have to teach sex education or PSHE. Parents can withdraw their children from sex education classes.

    The government last month said it was "actively looking at options to ensure that all children have access to high-quality teaching of these subjects".

    The Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education (Statutory Requirement) Bill, sponsored by Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, was second on the agenda when the Commons met at 9.30am today.

    However, Tory MPs made lengthy speeches about the Merchant Shipping (Homosexual Conduct) Bill, which was first on the agenda, leaving Ms Lucas less than five minutes to talk about her draft legislation, giving it no chance of progressing.

    'Get on with it!'

    Ms Lucas said: "While I completely support the Bill that has just been preceding mine, there is an irony that has not gone unnoticed that members have spent so many hours debating what is a wholly uncontroversial Bill – one that I completely support, but nonetheless there is an irony that my Bill is actually about tackling the discrimination and bullying around LGBT issues as well.

    "It's a great shame we don't have more time to debate it."

    She reacted angrily when Tory MP Stewart Jackson attempted to intervene during her speech, telling him: "There is absolutely no way I am going to give way to anyone on that side of the House that has spent so many hours filibustering a perfectly serious Bill.

    "There is no way I am going to give way, thank you."

    Ms Lucas was not able to fully outline her Bill and it is unlikely to secure time for further debate. Without government backing, it is unlikely to become law.

    Earlier, Conservative Philip Davies delivered a 53-minute speech in support of the Merchant Shipping (Homosexual Conduct) Bill.

    He was followed by several Tory MPs in making speeches; and Ms Lucas was heard saying "get on with it" as Alan Mak spoke for 31 minutes.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sharp decline in PSHE teaching time sparks fears pupils are not being taught how to avoid abuse

    31st August 2016 at 14:08

    PSHE teachers face 'aggression and threats' from parents

    21st April 2016 at 13:28

    MPs call on government to make PSHE statutory in schools as 'new year resolution'

    8th January 2016 at 12:23

    MPs urge Nicky Morgan to commit to statutory PSHE

    27th November 2015 at 13:47

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. ‘I am on a mission to save handwriting in schools – who’s with me?’
    5. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today
    6. GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard
    7. League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts
    8. Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables
    9. 'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly...
    10. Six ways ed tech can give you back your time

    Breaking news

    Funding cuts, Progress 8 and ed tech – the TES podcast

    20th January 2017 at 18:27
    michael-gove.jpg

    Gove slams Scotland's 'dumbed-down' school system

    20th January 2017 at 15:59
    Safeguarding

    Exclusive: Teachers lack training to keep pupils safe from online radicalisation and exploitation

    20th January 2017 at 12:37
    The survey revealed a divide between the experiences of senior leaders and their staff.

    Does your head know what behaviour is really like in your classroom?

    20th January 2017 at 12:14
    Marking

    Exclusive: Seven thousand more markers 'needed to cope with exam reforms'

    20th January 2017 at 12:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today