Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    MPs urged to back funding boost for sixth form students

    Will Hazell
    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    Funding
    Associations representing sixth forms and colleges warn courses will be cut and classes will rise without extra funding

    MPs have been urged to back a funding boost for post-16 education to avert cuts to courses, rising class sizes and sixth form closures. 

    The plea from three associations which represent sixth forms and colleges came ahead of a Westminster Hall debate this afternoon on 16-19 education funding.

    The Sixth Form Colleges Association, the Association of Colleges, and the Association of School and College Leaders are urging MPs to back their Support Our Sixth-formers campaign. 

    They have called on the government to introduce a £200 per student funding uplift to improve the education and support offered to sixth form students.

    The campaign also wants a review of sixth form funding to "ensure it is linked to the realistic costs of delivering a rounded, high-quality curriculum". 

    Spending on further education and sixth forms fell by 14 per cent under the coalition government, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

    The associations warn that without further action there will be further cuts to courses, class sizes will continue to rise and school sixth forms in rural areas will disappear. 

    'Prolonged underinvestment'

    Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said: “A period of prolonged underinvestment means that sixth formers in England are only funded to receive half the tuition time as sixth formers in other leading economies.

    "There is now a 21 per cent drop in education funding at the age of 16 that it is very difficult to justify – particularly as young people are required to participate in education and training until the age of 18."

    Geoff Barton, ASCL's general secretary, said: “Funding is so dire that courses with smaller intakes such as music and drama are in danger of disappearing from sixth forms and colleges, leaving them as the preserve of only those who can afford to pay for them privately."

    And David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: "This is not just a funding issue, it’s a moral issue and should deeply concern every one of us. Young people deserve the right investment to support their ambitions and abilities."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'

    9th January 2017 at 18:23

    Put school sixth forms on the chopping block, too

    16th April 2016 at 10:00

    Are small school sixth forms facing extinction?

    5th June 2015 at 01:00
     

    Funding change will make half of school sixth forms 'unviable'

    22nd March 2013 at 00:00
     

    Cash-strapped sixth forms on brink of mass conversion

    17th February 2012 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    3. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    4. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    5. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    6. Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, aca...
    7. Spielman - Reducing teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is pa...
    8. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    9. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs
    10. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'

    Breaking news

    hepi report on impact of ebacc on art education

    EBacc is putting art at risk, university warns

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    private tuition the 'hidden secret' of british education

    Private tuition 'is the hidden secret of Britain's educational arms race'

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    Scotland: Teachers under pressure to enter students into qualifications that don't suit them

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    pressure to do well is harming children's mental health says research

    Drive for better results in schools damaging pupils’ mental health

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    Gender

    Gender stereotypes are alive and kicking in the classroom, poll shows

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now