Multi-academy trusts: seven concerns raised by MPs

A report by the Commons Education Select Committee has said there is "not yet evidence" to support large-scale expansion of multi-academy trusts (MATs), and urges the government to place "tighter restrictions" on their growth.

Here are some key worries raised by the committee in their report:

Underperformance of multi-academy trusts



The committee refers to several studies that have shown a mixed picture of MAT performance. These include the government’s MAT league table, which found that two thirds had Progress 8 scores that were below average across their secondary schools, and an Education Policy Institute study, which showed that belonging to a MAT did not necessarily lead to better results.

Insufficient capacity to oversee expansion



The report says it is "far from clear" that the Department for Education or the Education Funding Agency (EFA) will be able to cope with the expected growth in MATs over the next five or six years. It calls on the department and the EFA to outline their expectations for the increase in MATs, as well as the likely resource implications. The committee says the government has a "long way to go" to show that public money given to academies is being used effectively.

"Gaps" in how MATs are assessed



The report says the relationship between Ofsted and regional school commissioners "remains unsatisfactory". It calls on the government to clarify the division of responsibilities between the two, and to align the Ofsted and regional schools commissioner regions. It also recommends that Ofsted be given a new framework to conduct full inspections of trusts beyond its current system of "batched" inspections of MAT schools.

Governance "confusion"



A central trustee board holds decision-making responsibilities within a MAT, but the report says there is still "significant confusion" about trustees being accountable for schools rather than local governors. It says this has "not been communicated well enough" by the DfE, and has led schools to join or start trusts "without full knowledge of how their governance structures will change".

Insufficient accountability to parents and local communities



The committee heard that MATs focused too much on "upward accountability" and not enough on local engagement.

Small, rural schools getting "left behind"



The report raises concerns that a scarcity of sponsors for rural schools could lead to the appointment of sponsors without a quality track record. It says the DfE must prioritise support and funding to trusts that take on struggling schools in such areas.

"Untouchable schools"



Referring to a TES investigation, which popularised the term, the report expresses concern about the growth of "untouchable" schools, which trusts do not want to take on because they have problems such as crumbling buildings or squeezed budgets. It also raises concerns about the length of time it is taking for some schools to be rebrokered.

