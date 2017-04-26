Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    NAHT: Government has 'Poundstretcher' ambition for education

    Will Hazell
    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    Pounds
    NAHT president will say government claim that funding gap can be plugged by efficiencies is 'offensive' because schools are giving '110 per cent every day'

    The government has a "Poundstretcher" ambition for education and its argument that schools can plug the funding gap with efficiencies is "offensive", the president of the NAHT heads' union will claim today.

    Anne Lyons, the union's incoming president, will also say that key aspects of the education agenda are not in the hands of Justine Greening, the education secretary, but being driven by the Treasury and Downing Street.

    Speaking on the first day of the NAHT's annual conference in Telford, Ms Lyons is expected to say that "the government's ambition for schools has hit a brick wall... that brick wall is funding".

    She will accuse the government of being "dishonest" in its approach to funding, and is expected to mock its claim that about half of the £3 billion savings needed by 2020 can be achieved via "efficiencies".

    "You know, all of those teachers who are wandering about at breaktime wondering what to do," she will say.

    "All of those support staff who are basically just sharpening pencils and doing up shoelaces.

    "All of those office managers and receptionists who have so much time to spare in their extraordinarily busy front office. 

    "It’s offensive, actually, because I don’t know anyone working in school who doesn’t give 110 per cent every day."

    Ms Lyons will argue that in telling schools that the money they have is "good enough", the government is sending a message to parents that "their children's entitlement to education isn't about 'excellence'. It isn't about 'outstanding'. It isn't even about 'good'. It's about 'good enough'".

    "We reject the 'Poundstretcher' ambition for education," she is expected to add. 

    Ms Greening was due to address the NAHT conference, but has pulled out since the snap general election was called - a decision which Ms Lyons will label "so disappointing".

    She is expected to add: "Mind you, if you have to stand up in front of a couple of hundred headteachers and tell them how fabulous grammar schools are, you’re probably going to find something else to do that day, aren’t you?" 

    Ms Lyons will say that the NAHT faces a difficult task opposing the expansion of grammar schools and fighting for more funding, because the two policies are "not in the secretary of state's hands", but being driven by Downing Street and the Treasury respectively. 

    "I’m sure there are plenty of officials in the Department for Education who are still shaking their heads about why grammars are back on the agenda," she will say.

    "It’s Theresa May and Downing Street who came up with that bright idea."

    Russell Hobby, the NAHT's general secretary, said the election marks a “tipping point” for education, with standards set to drop “in every school” if money is not quickly injected into the system.

    He issued the warning as members spoke up about how their schools have already been affected by budgetary pressures.

    Sam Offord, a primary headteacher in Manchester, said he made five teachers redundant in 2015 and lost support staff last year.

    “Looking at the budget for the next five years, we are going to have to make considerable changes and restructure again,” he said.

    “It is the first time since I started teaching in 1989 that I have been involved in anything this drastic,” he added.

    Kate Davies, headteacher of Darton College in Barnsley, said that funding cuts meant she had to “reduce the curriculum offer and cut the whole of the community team”.

    “We have reduced staffing and reduced the leadership team,” she added.

    And Graham Colclough, business manager at Burnwood Community School in Staffordshire, said his school was looking at a reduction of over £140,000.

    “Even the schools that look OK at the moment, if you look at their five-year forecasts, it is looking very difficult ahead,” he said.

     

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad

    23rd April 2017 at 11:14

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23

    What will the snap general election mean for schools?

    21st April 2017 at 00:00
     

    'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since election called

    19th April 2017 at 12:39

    Education funding cuts could prove a key battleground in the general election – but how will the Conservatives respond?

    18th April 2017 at 18:04

    Most read

    1. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    2. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide
    3. Pupils are 'crying in toilets' and 'breaking down in class' over tougher...
    4. 'Bribing' trainee teachers damages profession, says university vice-chan...
    5. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    6. My manifesto to fix our broken schools system: the politicians can have ...
    7. Five ways mentors can push their trainee teachers at the end of the year
    8. Tony Blair's legacy: 'There were more school staff, better paid, better ...
    9. Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives o...
    10. Why a popular teacher is the last thing you want to be

    Breaking news

    Reading aloud to friends and talking about books should be encouraged to improve literacy, research find

    Speed and fluency 'as important as accuracy' for good writing, finds research

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    The schools intranet Glow has cost £69 million but most teachers use it for email

    £69m – the bill for 10 years of Glow school intranet

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    Harrow Hong Kong

    Pupil numbers at British independent 'franchises' rocket – overtaking the number sent to board in the UK from overseas

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    Stressed student

    Pupils are 'crying in toilets' and 'breaking down in class' over tougher new GCSEs, warn students and teachers

    27th April 2017 at 17:28

    One in 10 Kent children fails 11-plus but achieves high Sats results, analysis shows

    27th April 2017 at 15:11

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now