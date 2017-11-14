Register
    NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment

    Helen Ward
    14th November 2017 at 17:20
    The DfE made a statement on teacher recruitment, leadership and development.
    DfE
    New Teaching Regulation Agency to handle teacher misconduct hearings

    The Department for Education is to take over teacher recruitment functions from the National College for Teaching and Leadership, it was announced today.

    The NCTL will be absorbed into the DfE - but its role in regulating the profession, including misconduct hearings - will continue in a separate agency known as the Teaching Regulation Agency. The new agency will begin work in April 2018.

    Nick Gibb, schools standards minister, said: "There are now a record number of teachers in our schools – 15,500 more than in 2010 – and overall the number of new teachers entering our classrooms outnumbers those who retire or leave. We need to continue to attract the best and brightest into the profession, and to support their development throughout their careers.

    “Bringing these teams together within the department will enable us to build on the work already underway to invest in the profession and better support teachers in the classroom.”

    The announcement today also comes after:

    * The opening of the Institute for Teaching, a new specialist graduate school for teachers

    * The 25 areas which will be running a pilot programme to reimburse student loan replayments

    * The projects which will receive teaching and leadership innovation funding

    There has been growing concern about teacher shortages in schools and recruitment to teacher training.

    Around 2,000 fewer people started training to be teachers in September 2016, compared to the previous year. with the number of new entrants into postgraduate initial teacher training falling from 27,761 in 2015-16 to 27,229 in 2016-17.

    The numbers for recruitment in 2017 are due to be published on November 30. But the government’s latest teacher supply model has already revealed that almost 1,400 more postgraduate teacher trainees will be needed in 2018 than in 2017.

     

