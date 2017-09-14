Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    New breed of teacher will work across primary and secondary

    Emma Seith
    15th September 2017 at 00:02
    New breed of teacher able to work across sectors planned for Scotland due to shortage
    But unions warn they could 'weaken the standard' in secondary because they will not need degrees in the subjects they teach

    Scotland’s teaching watchdog is launching a radical plan to create a new breed of teacher who is qualified to work in both primary and secondary schools, in a bid to tackle staff shortages.

    Unions are warning that the change could “weaken the standard” of teaching, in secondary schools in particular, because the new teachers will not need a degree in the subjects they teach. Parents have also raised concerns about the move.

    But the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) said allowing teachers to work across the broad general education (BGE) phase – which runs from nursery to S3 – would help to tackle the teacher recruitment crisis because councils will be able to deploy teachers more flexibly.

    The organisation also claimed it was in line with Curriculum for Excellence and could lead to a more seamless transition from primary to secondary for pupils.

    The GTCS told Tes Scotland that the new type of registration, known as the Broad General Registration Category, was expected to be up and running during this school year.

    Ahead of the official launch, the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow have decided to offer new teaching qualifications covering both the primary and secondary phases.

    However, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association general secretary Seamus Searson said: “This is weakening the standard and it’s not fair to these people who will become second-class people in the [secondary] school.”

    Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS teaching union, said the move “raised questions” and could create a “two-tier system in the secondary sector” because some teachers would have degrees in the subjects they were delivering, while others would not.

    Joanna Murphy, chair of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, said innovation was welcome in tackling the teacher shortage, but the move risked “a brain drain” of teachers out of the primary sector due to shortages in secondary.

    A GTCS spokeswoman said that the change would “facilitate effective working, and quality learning and teaching across the primary and secondary sectors”. It also had “huge potential in facilitating transitions between primary and secondary”.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 15 September edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click hereTes Scotland magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Heads demand better pay deal for teachers as public sector cap is lifted

    12th September 2017 at 17:38

    Scottish schools spending up to three years trying to recruit headteachers

    28th July 2017 at 00:02

    New route into teaching in Scotland could bypass universities

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Scottish councils crippled by staff shortages demand control over teacher training

    21st February 2017 at 15:31

    New funding for hundreds more teacher training places in campaign to tackle school staff shortages

    14th February 2017 at 15:22

    Most read

    1. Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023
    2. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    3. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    4. Heads demand better pay deal for teachers as public sector cap is lifted
    5. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom
    6. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    7. U-turn over exam paper access for teachers
    8. How creating three different lesson types made me finally love Maths mas...
    9. 'Short on political cover, the MAT system already looks vulnerable'
    10. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...

    Breaking news

    Leadership training

    Teaching Leaders training programme 'improves pupils' results'

    15th September 2017 at 00:02
    Primary assessment

    SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below national curriculum level

    14th September 2017 at 17:49
    The DfE has revealed the cost in grants it gave to fund academy transfers.

    Revealed: The £16m cost of transferring academies to new sponsors

    14th September 2017 at 16:25
    primary assessment written statement

    Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35
    Justine Greening said she would never be complacent about school funding.

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now