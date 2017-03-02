    New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'

    Adi Bloom
    2nd March 2017 at 13:02
    ofsted, inspection, sean harford, gaming system, qualifications, off-rolling, results, gcse, attainment
    Watchdog tells inspectors to consider whether schools are entering pupils for inappropriate qualifications or 'off-rolling' those who under-perform

    Ofsted has called on its inspectors to crack down on schools that are "gaming the system" and improving their overall results at the expense of pupils.

    Sean Harford, Ofsted’s national director of education, has said that schools are entering large numbers of pupils for inappropriate qualifications, narrowing the curriculum or taking underperforming pupils off the roll entirely.

    In a letter to inspectors, published today, Mr Harford said: “We would like to remind inspectors of the critical importance of following up any unusual examination entry patterns, to ensure schools have made the right decisions for their pupils…

    “We have continued to monitor how well we inspect and report on leadership of the curriculum and, on rare occasions, what is frequently termed as ‘gaming the system’.”

    Mr Harford told TES that he was aware that these practices were becoming more common. "The use of them has been increasing quite a lot over the last few years," he said.

    Pupils 'not served well'

    In particular, he said, he was concerned about the following:

    • Schools which enter large numbers of pupils for qualifications that are not core subjects or do not reflect a school's specialisms. These were "often of a technical or vocational nature not suited to the majority of pupils"; 
    • "Double entry in qualifications that overlap in content. For example, statistics and free-standing mathematics qualifications; GCSE English and IGCSE English as a second language qualifications for pupils who have English as a first language";
    • Schools which enter pupils for GCSEs in English language and English literature, without teaching the latter properly. Pupils sit the exam purely to ensure that the language result is counted doubly towards Progress 8 scores.

    Mr Harford added: “These entry patterns may indicate that the qualifications are being used to improve overall performance data, for example Progress 8 scores, and may not have been in the best interests of the pupils…

    “These entry patterns do not serve pupils well, and in some schools they inhibit positive outcomes for pupils and curtail opportunities for their future.”

    He also said that it was critical to determine whether schools were moving underperforming pupils into alternative provision, so that they would not bring down results: a practice known as “off-rolling”.

    As TES reported earlier this year, research by Education Datalab suggested that 125 schools would see their GCSE pass rates drop by at least five percentage points if they included early leavers’ results.

    The letter says inspectors who came across such behaviour should "consider the impact in judging the effectiveness of leadership and management and outcomes for pupils". 

    'Meaningless' predictions

    Mr Harford also urged inspectors not to ask schools to provide predictions for cohorts of pupils who were about to sit exams. “It is impossible to do so with any accuracy until after the tests and examinations have been taken,” he said. “So we should not put schools under any pressure to do so – it’s meaningless.

    “Much better to ask schools how they have assessed whether pupils are making the kind of progress they should in their studies.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14

    Inspectors are still looking for detailed marking despite pleas not to, Ofsted admits

    25th November 2016 at 14:04

    'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged on test scores'

    22nd February 2017 at 13:03

    An open letter to the new chief inspector: 'Let’s make Ofsted a force for good’

    21st January 2017 at 10:02

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-perform...
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    5. 'Parents of children with SEND are too often ignored or labelled "pushy"'
    6. New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'
    7. New sex education curriculum will address 21st-century risks, government...
    8. Number of pupils offered preferred secondary school place falls in most ...
    9. World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours
    10. Sex and relationships education to be compulsory in all schools

    Breaking news

    humanism, re, religious education, philosophy, faith, belief, secularism, atheism

    'Can we live without God?' first humanist textbook for schools asks

    2nd March 2017 at 18:11
    State schools asking parents for hundreds of pounds

    Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up to £600

    1st March 2017 at 18:33
    English, secondary, reading for pleasure, World Book Day, books, reading, resources, whole school, KS3, KS4, Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, Year 10, Year 11

    World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours

    1st March 2017 at 15:49
    Dixons Kings Academy, in Bradford, was one of Britain's first free schools

    Free school recovers from fraud and teacher stabbing to win 'outstanding' rating

    1st March 2017 at 15:01
    Lord Nash

    Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-performing teachers 'benefit of the doubt'

    1st March 2017 at 13:45

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today