Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    New Pisa happiness table: see where UK pupils rank

    Helen Ward
    19th April 2017 at 10:01
    student wellbeing table
    Pisa survey asks 15-year-olds how they feel about their life.

    Pupils in the UK are among the unhappiest in the world, according to new data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

    In the "snapshot of students' life satisfaction", the UK was ranked 38th out of 48 countries, with 15-year-olds ranking their life satisfaction at 6.98 on average on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is the worst possible life and 10 is the best possible life.

    Pupils in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Costa Rica all rated their life satisfaction as more than 8 out of 10. But in the East Asian countries which do well in the Pisa science, maths and reading tests, pupils were more unhappy than in the UK.

    Pisa is an international survey of countries' educational systems, run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

     

    Rank Country Average
    1 Dominican Republic 8.50
    2 Mexico 8.27
    3 Costa Rica 8.21
    4 Croatia 7.90
    5 Finland 7.89
    6 Colombia 7.88
    7 Lithuania 7.86
    8 Netherlands 7.83
    9 Iceland 7.80
    10 Russia 7.76
    11 Montenegro 7.75
    12 Switzerland 7.72
    13 Thailand 7.71
    14 Uruguay 7.70
    15 France 7.63
    16 Brazil 7.59
    17 Austria 7.52
    18 Estonia 7.50
    19 Peru 7.50
    20 Belgium (excl. Flemish) 7.49
    21 Slovak Republic 7.47
    22 Spain 7.42
    23 Bulgaria 7.42
    24 Qatar 7.41
    25 Luxembourg 7.38
    26 Chile 7.37
    27 Latvia 7.37
    28 Portugal 7.36
    29 United States 7.36
    30 Germany 7.35
      OECD average 7.31
    31 Ireland 7.30
    32 United Arab Emirates 7.30
    33 Poland 7.18
    34 Hungary 7.17
    35 Slovenia 7.17
    36 Cyprus 7.06
    37 Czech Republic 7.05
    38 United Kingdom 6.98
    39 Greece 6.91
    40 Tunisia 6.90
    41 Italy 6.89
    42 Beijing-Shanghai-Jiangsu-Guangdon (China) 6.83
    43 Japan 6.80
    44 Macao 6.59
    45 Taiwan 6.59
    46 Hong Kong 6.48
    47 South Korea 6.36
    48 Turkey 6.12

    Source: Pisa 2015: Vol III. Students' Well being

    Figure III.1.1

    Comments

    Related Content

    Wellbeing measures, missionaries and Spanish porn: nine mental-health recommendations

    29th March 2017 at 11:59

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04

    Mental health: seven government measures to improve pupils' wellbeing

    9th January 2017 at 14:29

    Most read

    1. What the general election will mean for education
    2. Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    5. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    6. General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'
    7. Primary pupils parroting Trump comment condoning sexual assault
    8. 'Why every state school should teach the Classics'
    9. Call for 'urgent clarification' of new GCSE grades as teachers warn of p...
    10. Teacher stress 'causing relationships to break down'

    Breaking news

    Kevin Courtney called for the information to be published to inform the election debate.

    Publish grammar school and funding consultation responses before election, union demands

    19th April 2017 at 17:30
    Jeremy Corbyn raised school funding at the first Prime Minister's Questions since the snap general election was called.

    'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since election called

    19th April 2017 at 12:39
    unhappy pupils pisa

    UK pupils among the world's unhappiest

    19th April 2017 at 10:01
    School admissions

    Proportion of children getting place at their preferred primary school rises, analysis finds

    18th April 2017 at 18:03
    Polling

    General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'

    18th April 2017 at 15:46

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today