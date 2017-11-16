Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    New statistics show 'cold spots' for school-to-school support

    Helen Ward
    16th November 2017 at 11:00
    teaching school alliances
    But Teaching School Alliances have helped support almost two in five schools which are rated as less than 'good' by Ofsted

    New statistics reveal school-to-school support "cold spots" in Hastings, West Somerset, Norwich and Oldham.

    A statistical report, which looks at the work of Teaching School Alliances in 2015-16, says: “There is scope to focus more on these areas and boost support being received there”.

    These areas are included in the government’s 12 opportunity areas, which were announced after the data was collected.

    But while the statistical report states that “any specific activity resulting from the creation of opportunity areas will not be captured”, it adds that given the importance of the policy, it was publishing the activity in these areas.

    It revealed that school-to-school support varied from West Somerset receiving support for two schools, while Bradford received support for 74.

    teaching school alliances

    Source: DfE

    The statistics also revealed that 38 per cent of schools which were rated as requires improvement or inadequate in the country as a whole received support from a Teaching School Alliance.

    Teaching School Alliances provide initial teacher training, continuing professional and leadership development (CPLD) and school0-to-school support.

    Teaching school deliveries

    The first 100 teaching schools were designated in September 2011 and a Teaching School Alliance is made up of one or more teaching schools along with a network of "delivery" schools which deliver aspects of the alliance's world.

    The statistics cover the work done by the then 528 Teaching School Alliances in the academic year 2015-16.

    The statistics also show:

    1. Teaching school alliances vary in size, with the number of schools involved varying from just one to 205 schools.
    2. The majority (91 per cent) of alliances contain 40 or fewer schools.
    3. In 2015-16 there were 3,652 schools which received school-to-school support from 1,371 delivery schools.
    4. The type of school-to-school support most often provided was senior leadership team support.
    5. There were 8,421 delivery schools in 2015-16, with most (81 per cent) delivering initial teacher training, 52 per cent delivering CPLD and 48 per cent delivering school-to-school support.
    6. The delivery schools can work with more than one alliance but the majority (83 per cent) work with only one.

     

    There are now  817 teaching schools and 646 Teaching School Alliances.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Teaching schools aren’t going anywhere. They’ve shown a lot of promise'

    1st March 2016 at 11:33

    Teaching schools have a limited impact on pupils' results, says research

    25th February 2016 at 17:11

    Teacher training: More postgraduate places are needed and 3 other facts in today's statistics

    26th October 2017 at 12:39

    Most read

    1. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    2. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    3. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    4. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap
    7. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    8. Exclusive: DfE wants Harris to take over Durand Academy
    9. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    10. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools

    Breaking news

    Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics

    16th November 2017 at 11:40
    school asks for £1 a day from parents

    Primary in Theresa May's constituency asks parents for £1 a day to help buy pens

    16th November 2017 at 09:29
    Fewer than one in three school leaders voted in the headteacher board elections.

    Slump in turnout for elections to powerful committees that oversee schools system

    16th November 2017 at 09:08

    Free schools are ‘not being targeted' where they are most needed

    16th November 2017 at 00:02
    The report raises concerns about schools 'gaming' the system.

    Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables

    16th November 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now