    New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target, and student loan relief for teachers

    TES reporters
    18th May 2017 at 12:34
    Theresa May
    Key new schools policies in the Tory manifesto.

    Today's Conservative manifesto sets out fresh Tory policy on a range of schools issues. Here are the key new pledges: 

    • "We will work with the Independent Schools Council to ensure that at least 100 leading independent schools become involved in academy sponsorship or the founding of free schools in the state system, keeping open the option of changing the tax status of independent schools if progress is not made."
       
    • A review of school admissions policy, with compulsory lotteries ruled  out. "We will be clear at the outset that we will never introduce a mandatory lottery-based school admissions policy.
       
    • To "improve schools’ accountability at key stage 3."
       
    • EBacc target watered down from 90 per cent of pupils entering by 2020 to 75 per cent by "by the end of the next Parliament", with 90 per cent of pupils by 2025.
       
    • "A curriculum fund to encourage Britain’s leading cultural and scientific institutions, like the British Museum and others to help develop knowledge-rich materials for our schools"

    • To help new teachers: "forgiveness on student loan repayments while they are teaching" and dedicated support throughout their careers.

     

