    New tricks: teaching children magic helps with their education

    TES reporter
    10th February 2017 at 17:42
    magic, speaking, listening, education, primary, school, tricks
    Teaching children magic improves their speaking and listening skills, teachers say

    It may seem like it would only be of use to pupils at Hogwarts, but teaching children magic could help with their education, it has been suggested.

    Teaching pupils magic tricks in the classroom can help build their confidence and improve their speaking and listening, according to a small group of magicians and headteachers.

    Sally Quirk, head of St John's CE Primary in Sevenoaks, Kent, said that magic workshops at her school had helped pupils learn to communicate well with others.

    "I had read about the way in which magic can involve speaking and listening skills, which is something we are very keen to promote," she said, adding that magic gives pupils "the perfect opportunity to speak out loud".

    Taught a trick

    Mrs Quirk said: "Each group was taught how to speak in front of and engage an audience, and was also taught a trick. They then performed it for each other and to other classes."

    As well as helping with speaking and listening skills, the workshops helped to develop pupils' confidence as well as getting classes to work together and bond.

    Teachers spoke to children afterwards about what they had learned, and suggested that other educational elements could be introduced, such as writing an instruction manualexplaining to other pupils how a trick is performed.

    Mrs Quirk added other schools should consider using magic.

    Another person's perspective

    Rubens Filho of Abracademy, which runs magic workshops, said: "Speaking and listening, a major part of the national curriculum in primary and secondary schools, are both areas magic can enhance since it requires self-discipline, presentation, storytelling and an ability to empathise with your audience as you think how the trick looks from another person's perspective.

    "All these skills are more likely to be taken on board by a child if they have a purpose behind doing it, like performing a trick. As a result, their confidence and self-esteem is boosted."

    Gustav Kuhn, a reader in psychology at Goldsmiths University, said there is potential to use magic in schools.

    "People find magic very interesting and engaging, and it could be used as an effective teaching tool," he said.

    Magic can help with dexterity and in learning skills such as co-ordination and presentation, as well as boosting confidence in public speaking, Dr Kuhn added, but research is needed to evaluate the impact on schoolchildren.

