    Number of SEND pupils rises for the first time since 2010

    Helen Ward
    27th July 2017 at 09:52
    Five things we have learned from Department for Education statistics released this morning.

    1. The number of pupils with special educational needs has increased for the first time since 2010

    The number of pupils with special educational needs (SEN) has increased from 1,228,785 in January 2016 to 1,244,255 in January 2017.

    While this is the first annual increase since 2010, as a proportion of all pupils it is stable compared to last year, at 14.4 per cent, but is a fall from January 2015's 15.4 per cent.

    Todays' figures come after statistics released earlier this year found there was a sharp rise in the number of children refused requests for assessment. In 2016, 14,794 requests for an assessment for an education, health and care (EHC) plan were refused an increase of 3,860 (35.3 per cent) from 2015.

    2. The proportion of pupils with a statement or EHC plan has stayed the same

    There are 242,185 pupils with a statement of SEN or an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan. This is an increase of 5,380 since January 2016, but remains equal to 2.8 per cent of the total pupil population.

    A further 1,002,070 pupils are on SEN support. This is equal to 11.6 per cent of the total pupil population and remains unchanged since January 2016. 

    3. The most common types of needs are unchanged

    A quarter - 25.2 per cent - of pupils on SEN support have Moderate Learning Difficulty as a primary type of need in January 2017.

    But Autistic Spectrum Disorder remains the most common primary type of need for pupils with a statement or EHC plan - increasing to 26.9 per cent of pupils this year, up from 25.9 per cent last year. 

    4. The proportion of pupils with a statement or EHC plan attending maintained special schools continues to grow

    The proportion has seen a year on year increase, up from 38.2 per cent in January 2010 to 43.8 per cent in 2017.

    5. The proportion of SEND pupils attending state schools who do not have a statement or EHC plan has grown

    The percentage of pupils with SEN without statements or EHC plans attending state-funded primary schools has increased between January 2010 and January 2017, from 51.4 per cent to 57 per cent.

    For state-funded secondary schools, the percentage has declined from 43.6 per cent in January 2010 to 34.4 per cent in January 2017. 

     

     

     

