Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding SEND pupils

    Adi Bloom
    18th October 2017 at 16:00
    Today's Ofsted report also says that pupils with SEND have a much poorer experience of education than their peers

    An “alarming number” of parents have said that their schools are using unofficial exclusions as a means of dealing with pupils with special educational needs and disability (SEND), a new Ofsted report says.

    These illegal exclusions have been used as a behaviour-management policy, in addition to fixed-term exclusions, the schools inspectorate has said.

    In its report into local-area SEND inspections, published today, Ofsted said: “School leaders had used unofficial exclusions too readily to cope with children and young people who have SEND.

    "Across nearly all local areas inspected, an alarming number of parents said that some school leaders asked them to take their children home… It is illegal.”

    SEND help

    Inspectors also reported that the pupils were excluded, absent or missing from school much more frequently than their peers. Even in areas where the proper code of practice was well-implemented, school leaders did not have appropriate plans to deal with the levels of exclusions for these pupils, Ofsted said.

    In fact, inspectors concluded that, overall, pupils with SEND “had a much poorer experience of the education system than their peers.

    “Too often, local-area leaders were not clear how their actions were improving outcomes for those children and young people identified as needing SEND support.”

    Concerns

    Other concerns raised in the Ofsted report include:

    • Many pupils identified as having social, emotional and mental-health needs were not able to access the support they required. While many areas had seen a rise in referrals to child and adolescent mental health services, these services regularly rejected referrals because they did not meet their thresholds.
    • Too few school staff had the necessary knowledge and skills to identify when pupils who were struggling in class needed further assessments.
    • Poor joint-working arrangements between education, health and care departments meant that authorities did not always have a holistic picture of pupils’ needs.
    • Parents reported that an education, health and care plan was like a “golden ticket to better outcomes”, even when their children’s needs did not require such a plan.
    • Therapy services were often too overstretched to deliver the services needed in local areas.
    • In nearly all areas inspected, there was a degree of parental dissatisfaction. Parents were not always convinced that their children were receiving the full provision that they should.
    • Area leaders often did not have a good enough understanding of what high-quality outcomes should look like for SEND pupils.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Exclusions are not scary and in most cases they are ineffective' – a student's view

    17th October 2017 at 15:03

    Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year

    8th September 2017 at 06:03

    Hidden exclusions need to be brought out in the open

    1st March 2013 at 00:00
     

    Illegal exclusions still widespread, say charities

    1st July 2011 at 01:00
     

    Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted

    17th October 2017 at 18:21

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    3. Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated
    4. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    5. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...
    6. 'We no longer have a curriculum – we simply prepare pupils for exams'
    7. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    8. 'Keep your horseshoes and radial groups. I’ll stick to rows – they're be...
    9. 'Exclusions are not scary and in most cases they are ineffective' – a st...
    10. Incorporate PE into traditional classroom learning, MPs told

    Breaking news

    Police said they would take no further action following their investigation.

    Police close fraud inquiry involving Baverstock Academy

    18th October 2017 at 16:42

    A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president

    18th October 2017 at 15:33

    £10m Mandarin schools programme reaches less than third of target half-way through

    18th October 2017 at 14:23
    icce, christian exam, rote-learning, memorisation, jonny scaramanga, michael reiss, research, ucl institute of education, private christian schools

    Christian A-level equivalent exams 'don't equip pupils to survive on earth'

    18th October 2017 at 13:43
    Nicky Morgan's "landmark" scheme to promote character education has been scrapped.

    DfE scraps Nicky Morgan's 'landmark' character education scheme

    18th October 2017 at 13:30

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now