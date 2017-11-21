Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools

Ofsted’s new chair has told school governors it would be “helpful” if they pushed for his organisation to carry out more inspections of "outstanding" schools.

Professor Julius Weinberg’s comments followed his speech to the annual conference of the National Governance Association in Birmingham on Saturday – his first since his appointment was announced in April.

Currently, schools judged "outstanding" for their overall effectiveness at their most recent inspection are exempt from further inspections. However, their performance will continue to be monitored and an inspection will take place if the chief inspector or education secretary raises concerns.

In its strategy document for 2017-22, published in September, Ofsted said that it intended to inspect a greater proportion of "outstanding" schools and colleges.

'We don't want to take our foot off the pedal'

Following his speech on Saturday, Victoria Clifford, chair of governors at St Bede's School in Surrey, told Prof Weinberg: “Having become 'outstanding', I understand we have no further inspections on the horizon, which if you are rather shallow and target-orientated makes you think, ‘Oh, I can take my foot off the pedal.'

“I know you are strapped for cash but I think it would be good to have some inspection of 'outstanding' schools so we keep our foot on the pedal.”

Professor Weinberg told the governors: “From our point of view, if you push that point of view I would be very happy.”

He described Ms Clifford's comments as “very helpful”, but told her that “there is a very difficult resource question here”.

He said Ofsted wanted to do more inspections of “the full range and breadth of school provision because that just informs us”.

His experience of regulating medical schools was that this approach helped to spread best practice, he said.

He added: “Of course, I think it is good for the institutions to feel that they might have an eye cast over them, and I think it would be very good for us and our teams to see the full range of types of schools and school performance and, therefore, actually inspect some 'outstanding' schools. But if you are going to prevent bad things happening, you have to apply your resources where they are most needed.”

