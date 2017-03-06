    Ofsted chief: Trials show 'inspectors make consistent judgements'

    Adi Bloom
    7th March 2017 at 09:33
    reliability study, short inspections, ofsted, amanda spielman, study, report, schools, robert coe
    The results of Ofsted's trial of double inspections suggest 92 per cent reliability

    A study of the reliability of Ofsted inspections has provided "a welcome positive view of inspector consistency", the chief inspector has said.

    Amanda Spielman, who took up her post at Ofsted at the start of this year, added that these findings should provide reassurance about the process of inspection.

    Ms Spielman's comments followed the publication this morning of a report into the reliability of Ofsted's short inspections. The report concluded that these inspections are more than 90 per cent reliable.

    The study involved sending two inspectors to visit 24 primary schools that had previously been rated “good” by Ofsted. In 22 out of these 24 inspections, the inspectors independently reached the same conclusions about the schools.

    This is equivalent to 92 per cent consistency in these inspections.

    'Reassurance'

    Inspectors reached the same conclusions in these cases regardless of whether they had conducted different inspection activities, or the same activities in a different order.

    The study, published today by Ofsted, states: “Variation in inspection approaches did not commonly lead to disagreement at the end of the inspection.”

    Commenting on the study, Ms Spielman said: “The study provides a welcome positive view of inspector consistency... These findings should provide some reassurance that the purpose of the short-inspection model is being met, and that inspectors made consistent judgements."

    She added that, as with school exams, there is likely to be little tolerance of variation – however small – in inspection judgements. But she said: "We would not want to oversimplify inspection in the pursuit of consistency. 

    "A tick-box approach, for instance, might lead to improved reliability, but would be a mechanistic approach to inspection that would almost certainly undermine its validity."

    'Some misclassification'

    Robert Coe, the Durham University professor who had previously called for an academic investigation into the reliability of Ofsted inspections, told TES prior to the report’s publication that 90 per cent reliability was a good outcome.

    “The reality is that this is a subjective judgement process – you’re not going to have 100 per cent agreement,” he said. “The reality is that we’re going to have to live with some misclassification or subjectivity.”

    The report also suggests that training of inspectors has had a considerable impact on the consistency of inspection judgements. It said that this training led “to greater adherence to the inspection framework and therefore greater reliability”.

    Good schools are given a short inspection by Ofsted, to determine whether or not the school is still continuing to provide a good standard of education. If the school remains "good", then this is confirmed at the end of the short inspection. If its standards have dropped or improved, then the inspection is converted into a larger, full inspection.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'How can a school be judged "good" by Ofsted but "coasting" by the DfE, and face intervention from an RSC?'

    8th February 2017 at 17:05

    It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector

    15th January 2017 at 06:02

    'We have a working replacement for Ofsted, so why don't we use it?'

    5th March 2017 at 16:02

    New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'

    2nd March 2017 at 13:02

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    3. Teachers go part-time just to cut their workload
    4. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    5. ‘You somehow imposed your own prejudices on education’ – one primary tea...
    6. DfE drops GCSE maths and English requirement for early years educators
    7. 'School leaders have become the instigators of our own downfall'
    8. ‘The pedagogic perfection of the overhead projector – and why interactiv...
    9. Call for researchers to highlight negative 'side effects' of methods lik...
    10. Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    Breaking news

    'I'll resign rather than make crippling cuts,' headteacher tells top Department for Education official

    7th March 2017 at 18:00
    Money

    Budget: Government finds half a billion for free schools - and kickstarts the grammar revolution

    7th March 2017 at 00:03
    GCSE numbers

    Incoming ASCL general secretary warns of confusion over new GCSE grading system

    7th March 2017 at 00:03
    Sir Greg Martin, chair of governors at Durand Academy

    Embattled Durand Academy heading to Downing Street for 'explosive' documentary

    6th March 2017 at 18:04
    John Edwards has been appointed regional schools commissioner for the East Midlands and the Humber.

    Senior council official appointed regional schools commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber

    6th March 2017 at 17:47

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today