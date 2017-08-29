Ofsted complaints to be considered by new independent adjudication service

A new independent adjudication service will be set up to review complaints against Ofsted, following a High Court ruling that quashed a report because of flaws in the inspectorate’s current procedures.

The contract to provide the service will start on 1 January 2018, and is due to end three years later.

A Department for Education description of the tender, valued at £100,000, says the service will be independent of both Ofsted and the Department for Education.

It comes weeks after a High Court judge quashed an Ofsted report that would have put Durand Academy, an embattled school in south London, in special measures.

In his ruling, Mr Justice McKenna described a key aspect of the inspectorate’s complaints procedure as “not a rational or fair process”.

His concerns centred on the inspectorate’s guidance about making a formal complaint, which says that if the complaint is about the school being judged to have serious weakness or to require special measures, the judgement would not be reconsidered “because all such judgements are subject to extended quality assurance procedures”.

Mr Justice McKenna wrote: "The absence of any ability effectively to challenge the report renders the complaints procedures unfair and in my judgment vitiates the report."

Following the ruling, Ofsted said it would “consider whether any clarification of our complaints procedure may be required”.

In its description of the contract for the new service, the DfE wrote: “The successful supplier shall be required to review Ofsted's handling of individual complaints where the complainant remains dissatisfied after Ofsted's internal complaints process has been exhausted and offer written impartial findings and recommendations to complainants and the chief inspector.”

The High Court ruling led to speculation that others schools could challenge their special measures judgements, and that it could be a barrier to the legal requirement, introduced last year, that all schools judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted must become academies.