Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ofsted should 'oblige' state schools to work with independent schools, urges head

    Eleanor Busby
    20th November 2017 at 17:50
    Ofsted
    'Class war' blamed for some state school heads not entering into partnerships with independent schools

    Ofsted should “oblige” state schools to enter into partnerships with independent schools if offered, a private school head has said.

    Martin Stephen, principal of the National Mathematics and Science College in Coventry, has said state schools "fighting a class war" turn down partnerships with private schools.

    His comments come after the Department for Education (DfE) stepped up its plans for more independent schools to support state schools from September onwards.

    Speaking at the Girls’ School Association (GSA) annual conference in Manchester, Mr Stephen said independent schools have a “vast store of expertise in teaching the more able” and he said there has never been a greater need to export this expertise into the state sector.

    And yet, the private school head said today that a number of state school heads do not enter into partnership with local independent schools “through dogma and prejudice and fighting a class war”.

    Mr Stephen said: “Where an independent school has offered a feasible partnership in teaching the more-able student, at inspection, Ofsted should oblige the maintained school to enter into that partnership.

    “I use the word ‘oblige’ and not the word ‘invite’. There will be bruised egos and bruised prejudices, and undoubtedly attempts to sabotage such schemes.”

    He added: “I consider 65,000 children [the number of high-attaining pupils leaving primary who did not achieve A or A* at  GCSE in English or maths] far more important than any head’s bruised ego, or the remnants of a class warfare that should not be allowed to injure our children.”

    The DfE’s Green Paper last year and the Conservative election manifesto said that independent schools could face losing tax breaks that come with charitable status if they did not cooperate in state school partnerships.

    The consultation paper, entitled Schools That Work for Everyone, proposed that "independent schools with the capacity and capability" should sponsor an academy or set up a new free school – or offer a proportion of places as fully funded bursaries to those unable to pay fees. 

    The Tory manifesto said at least 100 leading independent schools would be expected to become involved in academy sponsorship or the founding of free schools in the state system.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    End 'hostilities' against independent schools, urges HMC chair

    2nd October 2017 at 00:02

    DfE to monitor partnerships between state schools and independents

    13th September 2017 at 15:15

    DfE set to 'get tough' on failing independent schools

    7th November 2017 at 15:37

    Exclusive: Independent schools successfully challenge more GCSE results, leading to 'double disadvantage' for state pupils

    24th August 2017 at 02:09

    Independent school pupils feel more prepared for university than state-educated peers, survey finds

    4th October 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    2. Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools
    3. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    4. Ten steps to become a better teacher of pupils with SEND
    5. What to do when parents support their child’s bad behaviour
    6. 'I'll never forget Gemma: the grieving but unbelievably resilient pupil ...
    7. Chancellor refuses to say if schools will get money to fund teacher pay ...
    8. ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the ...
    9. Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Mic...
    10. English GCSEs: a guide to creating a mock exam paper

    Breaking news

    Secondary school pupils

    Pupils at girls' schools 'more confident' to call out sexual harassment, says president

    20th November 2017 at 18:16

    Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom, academic says

    20th November 2017 at 15:43

    ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the classroom

    20th November 2017 at 14:19
    Most leaders of non-academies said they were very or fairly likely to become academies.

    Most non-academies 'likely to convert by 2022'

    20th November 2017 at 06:02

    Private girls’ schools 'should embrace apprenticeships’

    20th November 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now