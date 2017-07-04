Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    One in 10 parents 'spends at least £25 on an end-of-year gift for a teacher'

    TES reporter
    5th July 2017 at 00:02
    Chocolate is the most popular gift for teachers, but many children choose to give a home-made present, poll shows

    One in 10 parents spends £25 or more on an end-of-year present for their child's teacher, according to a poll.

    With the end of term and six-week summer holiday fast approaching, the survey suggests that many mums and dads are picking out gifts as a thank you for school staff.

    The vast majority of those polled by Mumsnet said they buy a present, with more than half (57 per cent) saying they buy a gift on behalf of their family for their child's teacher, while a further 26 per cent said they get a present via a class collection.

    Asked how much they spend on an end-of-year thank you for school staff, the most popular answer was up to £10 (chosen by 23 per cent), with 11 per cent spending up to £15, 15 per cent handing over up to £20, and 4 per cent spending up to £25. Some 10 per cent admitted that they splash out £25 or more.

    Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: "Most parents are really grateful for teachers' efforts and like to show their appreciation at the end of the school year. The main worry is how to avoid gifting the same teacher multiple boxes of Roses and bottles of cheap plonk."

    One-upmanship between parents

    Three-fifths of those questioned agreed that parents and children should give teachers presents or tokens of appreciation, whether these are bought or home-made.

    Around two-thirds (65 per cent) said they buy gifts because they like to show their appreciation for staff, while 15 per cent say they do so if someone has gone above and beyond their job, and 8 per cent do so because they do not want to look mean and everyone else seems to do it.

    Chocolates were the most popular present to give a school worker, the poll shows, followed by contributing to a class collection (20 per cent), vouchers (17 per cent), alcohol (16 per cent) and a gift made by a child (13 per cent).

    Just under half of the parents questioned (44 per cent) said they feel pressurised to give their child's teacher an end-of-year present, with 41 per cent disagreeing and the rest unsure.

    In addition, 45 per cent agreed that some parents enjoy the "one-upmanship" of buying the best present.

    The vast majority (79 per cent) said their child enjoys giving a present to their teacher.

    The poll questioned 1,006 Mumsnet users with at least one child at primary school.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Gifts needn't cost much to be worth a lot

    16th April 2010 at 01:00
     

    Six school-related presents that you got for Christmas

    30th December 2016 at 15:02

    What Christmas present should I buy for the teacher who has everything?

    13th December 2016 at 15:50

    How to interpret your pupils’ Christmas presents

    18th December 2015 at 12:00

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    4. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    5. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    6. Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn
    7. 'So much rides on today's Sats results – it threatens my wellbeing as a ...
    8. 'Teachers don't need flashy wellbeing schemes, they just need a humble s...
    9. Sats: 'The pressure on schools and heads feels higher than ever – here's...
    10. Steve Coogan becomes latest celebrity to join school funding protests

    Breaking news

    SURVEY: Help us to find out about bullying in UK schools

    4th July 2017 at 17:02

    WATCH: Teenage pupils deliver incredible speeches in national competition

    4th July 2017 at 15:39
    Nick Gibb told MPs the national funding formula would be introduced in 2018-19.

    No delay to the introduction of the national funding formula, Nick Gibb signals

    4th July 2017 at 13:40
    sats results

    Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs

    4th July 2017 at 09:39
    sats results

    Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads

    4th July 2017 at 07:07

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now