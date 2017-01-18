    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    Eleanor Busby
    18th January 2017 at 13:31
    Progress 8 leaves parents confused
    Poll reveals overwhelming majority of teachers believe parents are clueless about the government's new performance measure

    Only 1 per cent of teachers think parents understand the new accountability measure Progress 8, according to a TES poll. 

    Tomorrow, schools will find out their Progress 8 score, which replaces the previous measure of five A* to C GCSE grades - including English and maths.

    All schools will be ranked on the government's new performance measure for the first time this year. 

    But according to TES’ snap survey of nearly 1,000 respondents, nine in 10 teachers believe parents in their area still do not understand the measure. 

    And, of those respondents, 9 per cent of teachers said they thought parents were unclear on how Progress 8 works. 

    Duncan Baldwin, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Parents are going to struggle to know what this means [when the performance tables come out]."

    He added: "I think it’s potentially very confusing."

    The Department for Education uploaded a short video explaining Progress 8 and how to interpret scores last year. 

    But the poll reveals that only 1 in 100 teachers think parents will know what a score equates to tomorrow - when the key stage 4 performance tables are released. 

    Analysis of the provisional key stage 4 data released in October suggests that nearly 400 secondary schools could be classed as "coasting" under Progress 8. 

    Under the new coasting threshold  – a Progress 8 score of less than -0.25 – an estimated 374 secondaries would be defined as coasting, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) revealed.

    And further analysis from Education Datalab suggested that almost 300 schools could fall below the new floor standard - a Progress 8 score of -0.5. 

    These schools may come under increased scrutiny from Ofsted. 

    Click here for our poster on how Progress 8 works.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Nine in 10 teachers say Progress 8 has increased workload, study shows

    14th November 2016 at 00:01

    Progress 8: nearly 400 secondaries expected to be defined as ‘coasting’ under new measure

    20th October 2016 at 17:42

    GCSE results day: How Progress 8 works

    26th June 2016 at 01:32

    Progress 8 isn't fair if pupils have low prior attainment

    4th March 2016 at 00:30

    Five things you need to know from today's new GCSE and A-level stats

    13th October 2016 at 11:34

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. 'How the NCT entrenches educational advantage before childbirth has even taken place'
    4. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    5. 'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school
    6. 'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to...
    7. Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board
    8. 'Schools cannot change the curriculum every time there’s a change of minister or policy'
    9. Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020
    10. ‘There are lows, of course, but you’ve got to try headship to know how good it can be’

    Breaking news

    education select committee panel on assessment

    Assessment reform: 5 steps discussed in parliament today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44
    The diversity of primary assessment systems has created a challenge for teacher training, a seminar has heard.

    Scrapping primary school levels 'has made teacher training harder'

    18th January 2017 at 14:23
    sir michael wilshaw, ofsted, gems education, sunny varkey, india, simla, africa, south-east asia, low-cost private schools, international schools

    Sir Michael Wilshaw to advise international schools

    18th January 2017 at 10:01
    baseline should be reintroduced say naht

    End tests for seven-year-olds and bring back Reception baseline assessment, say heads

    18th January 2017 at 09:31
    parental involvement, research, behaviour, dropouts, dropping out, parents, teachers, school, peer pressure

    Parents are key to academic success, study finds

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today