    Ormiston Academies Trust confirms former Ofsted director as its chief executive

    Martin George
    17th November 2017 at 13:24
    Nick Hudson had been interim director of chain that has 34 schools

    One of England’s biggest academy trusts has appointed its interim leader as its new permanent chief executive.

    Nick Hudson first took the helm at Ormiston Academies Trust this summer after previous CEO Toby Salt was appointed as chief executive of the AQA exam board.

    Ormiston, which has 34 schools across England, announced Mr Hudson’s appointment at its annual conference in Nottingham at the end of this week.

    Mr Hudson is a former Ofsted regional director for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, and had also served as the inspectorate's national director for early education.

    'Sustained improvement'

    He first joined Ormiston in September 2016 as its chief academy improvement officer, leading the work of the trust’s school improvement team.

    He began his career as a secondary school teacher, and has also held key senior roles within local education authorities and in children, young people, family and adult services across Greater Manchester.

    He said: “As a trust, we have made huge strides and are on a strong upward trajectory. Now, as CEO, my focus will be on delivering sustained improvement, ensuring that challenging academic standards are not only met but surpassed; further increasing attainment; and finding new creative ways to enrich the lives of our students, by raising their aspirations and broadening their horizons.”

    Comments

