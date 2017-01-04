    Plan to reveal Trojan Horse whistleblowers 'beggars belief', warn heads

    TES reporter
    4th January 2017 at 16:08
    Park View Academy
    Teachers faced death threats during inquiry into alleged extremist plot, says union

    The NAHT heads' union has condemned a move by government solicitors to notify dozens of people who gave evidence on the "Trojan Horse" affair that their identities will be disclosed to lawyers acting for five ex-head teachers facing a disciplinary hearing. 

    Birmingham City Council has also opposed the move, saying it was “extremely alarmed” by the decision. It has called on the government to intervene to halt the disclosure. 

    The Trojan Horse scandal emerged in late 2013, when Birmingham City Council received a letter referring to “Operation Trojan Horse”: an alleged plot by some Muslim groups to take over schools in the city and run them on strict Islamic principles.  

    Former Met Police counter-terrorism commander Peter Clarke carried out a government commissioned investigation in 2014 into several schools implicated in the alleged plot, speaking to dozens of staff anonymously. His inquiry found "clear evidence" of a group of like-minded individuals working to support extremist views in classrooms.

    The affair sparked teaching disciplinary action by the National College for Teaching and Leadership, with a hearing into five former head teachers - Monzoor Hussain, Lindsey Clark, Razwan Faraz, Arshad Hussain and Hardeep Saini - adjourned since last year.

    All face the principal allegation that on or before March 31 2014, they agreed to "the inclusion of an undue amount of religious influence in the education of pupils" at three schools.

    Whistle-blowers' identities and unredacted transcripts are set be disclosed to the individuals’ lawyers, although NAHT lawyers managed to temporarily block any details of nine affected members being handed over.

    Rob Kelsall, NAHT senior regional officer, said union lawyers were only given six hours to challenge the disclosure.

    He said that, at the time of the Clarke investigation, some head teachers and teaching staff had experienced intimidation and death threats, while others lost jobs.

    "There's no excuse for the government to now back away from the assurances these brave individuals were given during the Trojan Horse inquiry,” he added.

    "The whole situation beggars belief."

    Brigid Jones, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for schools, said: "We're extremely alarmed that the guarantees of anonymity given to the Clarke report witnesses appear to no longer stand.

    "Many of these witnesses only agreed to come forward under strong guarantees of confidentiality, and they and their families could be placed at significant personal risk should their identities and full testimonies be revealed.”

    Mr Clarke said he was "appalled" that the confidentiality of those who had given accounts to his inquiry team was being put at risk.

    While the names of witnesses could be exchanged between legal advisers and the disciplinary panel, they will not be published in the public domain. 

    TES understands that the Department for Education is still looking at the legal issues and that a final decision has not yet been made on whether the names are exchanged.

    A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “It is critical that all NCTL hearings are fair, just and follow the correct procedures. 

    "Given these proceedings are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES  on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Trojan Horse issues could reappear in Birmingham schools, Sir Michael Wilshaw warns

    11th December 2016 at 12:36

    ‘No powers’ to deal with repeat of Trojan Horse

    9th December 2016 at 00:00
     

    Teaching bans for two 'Trojan Horse' school staff quashed on appeal

    13th October 2016 at 17:26

    'Culture of fear' still exists in Trojan Horse schools

    8th July 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 2016’s best books for children...
    3. Heston Blumenthal: 'I have ADHD. But I wouldn't change it for the world'
    4. Eleven ways to beat the January blues
    5. Three apps teachers should use in 2017
    6. Schools in 2017: 'I have only two simple wishes for education next year. Here's why they won...
    7. Angela Rayner: 'The outlook for schools is bleak – but teachers are battling on, and we must salute...
    8. 'Stop giving away pens': 14 new year's resolutions for teachers
    9. 'Insist on support from your SLT' – and seven other ways to make a winning start this term
    10. WATCH: The extraordinary 'love story' video that highlights the dangers of grooming

    Breaking news

    Light bulb

    New Year sees spike in interest in becoming a teacher

    5th January 2017 at 00:01
    Online bullying

    Children 'left to fend for themselves' against online bullying and grooming

    5th January 2017 at 00:01
    kayleigh's love story, leicestershire police, online grooming, pshe

    WATCH: The extraordinary 'love story' video that highlights the dangers of grooming

    4th January 2017 at 17:23
    Grammar schools

    Grammar schools 'endanger social cohesion' without improving results, researchers argue

    4th January 2017 at 17:11
    Andrew Hall

    AQA boss Andrew Hall postpones retirement to help with major exam reforms

    4th January 2017 at 10:43

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today