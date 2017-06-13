Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Population bulge prompts fall in proportion of pupils receiving first choice secondary place

    Eleanor Busby
    13th June 2017 at 10:46
    But new Department for Education figures show the proportion of pupils receiving their first choice of primary school place has risen

    A smaller proportion of pupils were given one of their top choices for a secondary school place compared to last year, according to new government figures.

    This year, 83.5 per cent of pupils received their first choice of secondary school, compared to 84.1 per cent in 2016.

    The Department for Education statistics also show that the proportion of pupils given one of their top three choices for a secondary school place dropped from 95 per cent last year to 94.6 per cent.

    The number of children applying for secondary places has risen to its highest level in almost a decade as the population bulge, which has been affecting primary schools in recent years, grows older.

    In 2017, 562,487 applications for a secondary school place were received – an increase of 2.6 per cent on 2016 and the highest number of applications received since 2008.

    'Vast majority' secure place at first-choice school

    The proportion of children receiving their preferred choice of primary school has gone up. 

    This year, 90 per cent of pupils received their first choice of primary school, compared to 88.4 per cent in 2016.

    And the proportion of pupils given one of their top three choices for a primary school place rose from 96.3 per cent last year to 97.2 per cent.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The vast majority of parents continue to secure a place at their first choice of school for their child – 86.9 per cent this year – with more than 95 per cent having received offers at one of their top three choices.

    “There are already 1.8 million more children in good or outstanding schools than 2010. But we want to do more to ensure every child has access to a good school place.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    MPs attack 'increasingly incoherent' funding system for new school places

    26th April 2017 at 07:10

    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    3rd April 2017 at 13:27

    Demand for London secondary school places set to soar, report finds

    8th September 2016 at 06:03

    Exclusive: Half of secondaries oversubscribed

    14th October 2016 at 00:30

    Exclusive: Pupil numbers bulge causes secondary catchment areas to shrink to less than 1km

    26th February 2016 at 01:31

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed
    3. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    4. 'Plans to expand the 11-plus may be shelved but Greening faces her trick...
    5. 'Nobody should earn more than £200k for running an academy chain. It's a...
    6. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict
    7. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    8. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    9. Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or...
    10. Holiday hunger leads to five-week learning lag

    Breaking news

    Sleep study suggests literacy lessons should be left until after lunch

    13th June 2017 at 00:01
    Incoming DfE minister Robert Goodwill.

    Two new ministers appointed as DfE team takes shape; Lord Nash stays

    12th June 2017 at 22:05
    Nick Gibb.

    Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed

    12th June 2017 at 21:19

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now