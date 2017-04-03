Register
    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    Helen Ward
    3rd April 2017 at 13:27
    school capacity
    One in five primaries is full or is operating in excess of capacity, government figures reveal

    New government figures on how many pupils are due to be entering the school system and how many school places are available were published today.

    The statistics show:

    1. The percentage of primary schools which are full or have one or more pupils in excess of their capacity – a measure that takes into account the size of buildings and layout of classrooms - has risen since 2010, but the percentage of state-funded secondary schools which are full has fallen.

    schools over capacity

    Source: Department for Education

    2. The rise in the number of pupils in primary schools will flatten out around 2020, but the numbers in secondary schools began in rise in September 2016 and will continue to do so.

    school forecast graph

    Source: DfE

    3. There has been a net increase of 510,000 primary places and 225,000 secondary places since 2010.

    school places table

    4. The percentage of schools with unfilled places has decreased among primaries, but has increased among secondaries.

    unfilled places graph

     

    Comments

