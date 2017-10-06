Up to £45m up for grabs in latest round of Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund

The government has announced it is offering up to £45 million in the second round of the Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund.

The Department for Education is inviting bids for the second tranche of the fund, which is aimed at boosting the professional development of teachers and school leaders in 12 areas named as social mobility coldspots, or "opportunity areas", including Blackpool, Derby and Norwich.

The money is more than twice the amount offered in the first round and will be divided between CPD projects focusing on the following areas:

Early years speech and language/literacy

Supporting newly qualified teachers/teachers in their early career

Specialist CPD (special educational needs and disability, alternative provision, mental health)

Leadership (equality and diversity, headteachers, middle leadership including development for high potential middle leaders)

Behaviour

Curriculum

Workload

Earlier this week, the DfE officially announced the six winners from the first round, which was worth £17m in total.

The fund is set to distribute £75 million by 2020. The winning organisations of this round will be announced in July 2018.