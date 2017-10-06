Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Up to £45m up for grabs in latest round of Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund

    Andy Binkiewicz
    6th October 2017 at 15:45
    DfE
    The government is inviting bids for continuing professional development work aimed at teachers in areas of low social mobility

    The government has announced it is offering up to £45 million in the second round of the Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund.

    The Department for Education is inviting bids for the second tranche of the fund, which is aimed at boosting the professional development of teachers and school leaders in 12 areas named as social mobility coldspots, or "opportunity areas", including Blackpool, Derby and Norwich.

    The money is more than twice the amount offered in the first round and will be divided between CPD projects focusing on the following areas:

    • Early years speech and language/literacy
    • Supporting newly qualified teachers/teachers in their early career
    • Specialist CPD (special educational needs and disability, alternative provision, mental health)
    • Leadership (equality and diversity, headteachers, middle leadership including development for high potential middle leaders)
    • Behaviour
    • Curriculum
    • Workload

    Earlier this week, the DfE officially announced the six winners from the first round, which was worth £17m in total.

    The fund is set to distribute £75 million by 2020. The winning organisations of this round will be announced in July 2018.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    DfE launches search for £700-a-day deputy FE commissioners

    6th October 2017 at 12:44

    'There are elements to applaud in Justine Greening's approach, but it'll mean little without extra funding'

    2nd October 2017 at 11:28

    ‘If I’m a celebrity...get me out of this funding crisis, Justine’

    30th June 2017 at 00:00

    Exclusive: DfE urged to break silence over £100m 'healthy pupils' fund

    3rd October 2017 at 14:16

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog
    3. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    4. Pupils 'increasingly turning to brick phones' in backlash against social...
    5. 'The legacy of the London Olympics is in tatters – too many schools are ...
    6. How to ensure your EAL learners are making progress
    7. Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives o...
    8. Exclusive: Demand for data is ‘overwhelming’ teachers, report warns
    9. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    10. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...

    Breaking news

    'Prove your staff trips are value for public money', academy chain told

    6th October 2017 at 19:04

    The Tes podcast: ‘Coasting' schools, special measures and the Tory conference

    6th October 2017 at 17:19
    One academy CEO said he received three phone calls on the last day of the election urging him and his schools to vote.

    Revealed: DfE's eleventh hour 'panic' over headteacher board election turnout

    6th October 2017 at 17:15
    growth mindset, carol dweck, research, achievement, success, failure, intelligence, psychology, panacea, learning styles, outcomes

    Weekend read: Is growth mindset the new learning styles?

    6th October 2017 at 16:21
    Subject difficulty

    Subject choices based more on enjoyment than 'difficulty', Ofqual finds

    6th October 2017 at 10:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now