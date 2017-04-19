Register
    Publish grammar school and funding consultation responses before election, union demands

    Martin George
    19th April 2017 at 17:30
    Kevin Courtney called for the information to be published to inform the election debate.
    DfE
    NUT believes information would inform public debate on two key education issues

    The NUT has demanded that ministers release information about their consultations on school funding and grammar schools ahead of the election.

    The union’s general secretary, Kevin Courtney, said the summaries of the responses should be published to inform the debate.

    Both issues are likely to figure in the campaign ahead of the ballot on June 8.

    Fall in funding for thousands

    Theresa May is expected to include a commitment to create new grammar schools in the Conservative manifesto, while Jeremy Corbyn is likely to put the spotlight on funding pressures schools are facing.

    The grammar school consultation closed on 12 December last year, and the government has already missed its own three-month deadline to respond.

    The consultation on the national funding formula closed on 22 March, and the government has said it is considering the submissions.

    Ministers have said the formula would end a “postcode lottery” which currently sees wide variations in the amount of money schools receive per pupil.

    However, thousands of schools are set to lose funding, and the prime minister has come under pressure from Conservative MPs to modify the plans.

    In letters sent to education secretary Justine Greening today, Mr Courtney called on her to publish a summary of the consultation responses before the start of the ‘purdah period’, which limits the actions of civil servants during election campaigns.

    'Disastrous effect'

    He wrote that this would “give the public and politicians the necessary information to take part in an informed debate”.

    He said: “Already we have headteachers resigning, sending begging letters to parents and lobbying MPs and the prime minister on the disastrous effect a lack of funding is having on their pupils.

    “The education secretary cannot go into this election without letting families know what will happen with the funding of their children’s schools.”

    The Department for Education has said its responses to the consultations will be published “in due course”.

    DfE

    Comments

