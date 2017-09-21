Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Per-pupil spending by local authorities falls short of 2012 high

    Helen Ward
    21st September 2017 at 11:20
    The South East is the region spending the least on schools, on a per-pupil basis, Department for Education figures show

    Spending by local authorities on schools is set to rise in 2017-18 compared with last year, but the amount being spent per-pupil will still be lower than it was five years ago, new statistics suggest.

    And the amount going to "other" education services – such as education welfare and educational psychologists - has dropped by 5.5 per cent, from £2.7 billion to £2.6 billion. The Department for Education document says this is partly due to the increased number of schools that have converted to academy status.

    It adds the drop could also be because some of this spending has moved to a different part of the schools budget as a result of the ending of the Education Services Grant. 

    Overall, the schools budget, which is largely driven by pupil numbers, is due to increase by £1.1 billion, or 2.7 per cent, year-on-year.

    This is a nominal rise in planned per-pupil spending, from £4,432 last year to £4,475 in 2017-18. However, five years ago, in 2012-13, the figure was £4,594.

    The figures also show that:

     

    1. The South East has the lowest per-pupil spend, at £4,311 per pupil. Last year, the South West was the lowest spending region on per-pupil funding.

    regional differences in la spending on schools

    Source: DfE

     

    1. The biggest increase in children’s and young people’s services is for looked-after children – from £3.6 billion up to £3.8 billion. But Sure Start children’s centres and early years have the biggest decrease in planned spend, from £0.8 billion to £0.7 billion.

     

    differences in la spending on central services

    Source: DfE
    1. Less will be spent on special schools, pupil referral units and hospital education places – again, the DfE points out that this can be affected by the number of schools converting to academy status.
    high needs tableSource: DfE

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Funding formula should mean £3,500 for every primary pupil

    14th September 2017 at 13:49

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22

    Exclusive: No guarantee secondaries will receive per pupil funding ministers promised

    13th September 2017 at 18:39

    Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school funding plans?

    13th July 2017 at 17:46

    Most read

    1. 10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly
    2. 'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental h...
    3. Teaching in England is not 'interesting' enough, says Pisa boss
    4. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    5. How to ace your open-day displays
    6. LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can ha...
    7. Headteacher told colleague to falsify records of fire drills during Ofst...
    8. GCSE reform: 'Why I loved teaching without grade boundaries'
    9. Mental health: one in four 14-year-old girls is depressed
    10. 'Religious education needs a rebrand – it should be fascinating, challen...

    Breaking news

    ofsted consultation

    Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of decline’

    21st September 2017 at 10:16
    Arts

    Exam entries for arts subjects 'fall to lowest level in a decade'

    21st September 2017 at 00:02
    mental health, wellbeing, teachers, pupils, primary, training, naht, national association of headteachers, curriculum

    Primary teachers 'ill-equipped' to spot pupils' mental health problems

    21st September 2017 at 00:02
    gender stereotypes, girlguiding, sexism, social media, teachers, behaviour, sport, exercise, class participation

    Girls aged 7 feel pressure to conform to gender roles at school

    21st September 2017 at 00:02
    world view, religious education, re, understanding the world, religious, non-religious, viewpoints, humanists, commission for religious education

    RE should cover non-religious world views, report states

    21st September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now