Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables

    Tes Reporter
    16th November 2017 at 00:02
    The report raises concerns about schools 'gaming' the system.
    DfE
    Former Nick Clegg adviser calls for action to make it harder to teach to the test

    Children's education is being put at risk by a system that encourages schools to "game" the system and drill pupils to pass tests, a new study warns.

    It says the quality of education in many schools is being damaged due to an accountability system that puts pressure on headteachers to produce good results.

    The report, published by the RSA today, argues that action is needed to tackle the issue, such as providing more data about schools, making it harder to "teach to the test" and changing school performance tables.

    While the current system of holding schools to account for pupils' progress and results has helped to raise standards in the last 25 years, this has come at a cost, the study, by Julian Astle, a former adviser to former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg, says.

    "So focused have our schools become on achieving the proxy goals of passing tests, hitting targets and climbing league tables, that they risk losing sight of education's higher purposes, like individual fulfilment and societal progress," the report says.

    "This is regrettable but understandable.

    "With governors and trustees fearing for their schools, and headteachers fearing for their jobs, our punitive accountability system has come to dominate almost everything some schools do, distorting professional priorities and practice and narrowing and hollowing out the education our children receive.”

    He added: “Outright cheating and the most egregious forms of gaming remain mercifully rare, though rising. But low-level gaming is rife and teaching to the test endemic."

    He said some schools are "gaming" the system, for example by manipulating admissions and exclusions to attract bright students and remove those that are lower-performing.

    The study sets out a series of recommendations, including making tests hard to drill pupils to pass, and educating teachers about the dangers of teaching to the test.

    It also calls for official assessments of performance to include more data about schools, students and former pupils, changing league tables to include the GCSE results of pupils who leave a school between starting secondary school and the time they sit their exams and preventing schools from acting as their own admissions body.

    Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the essay was “another sign that our accountability system has lost the confidence of those who once supported it”.

    However, she added: “The solutions [Mr Astle] proposes do not match the scale of the problem. It is right to call for a fundamental change in the functions and priorities of Ofsted. But the pressures on schools to do the wrong thing will continue until the design of our curriculum and the demands of our assessment system are also changed.”

    Tes has contacted the DfE for a response.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofsted launches investigation into 'scandal' of schools gaming the system

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14

    Progress 8 may not mean an end to gaming the system

    26th September 2014 at 01:00
     

    Minister bids to end the 'gaming' of league tables

    27th January 2012 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    2. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    3. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    4. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    5. Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap
    6. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    7. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    8. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools
    9. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    10. Exclusive: DfE wants Harris to take over Durand Academy

    Breaking news

    Free schools are ‘not being targeted' where they are most needed

    16th November 2017 at 00:02

    Oxbridge must 'stop blaming schools for lack of diversity'

    15th November 2017 at 19:30
    sats confusion

    'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes

    15th November 2017 at 18:40
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    DfE boss: Failed National Teaching Service done in a 'hurry'

    15th November 2017 at 18:18
    A letter from the DfE's permanent secretary about academy accounts has been published.

    DfE rejects call to publish salaries of all high-paid academy trustees

    15th November 2017 at 17:24

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now