Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Racism ‘blighting’ lives of BME teachers, research finds

    Will Hazell
    6th July 2017 at 00:01
    BME
    Twice as many black and minority ethnic teachers have experienced discrimination at work compared to white counterparts, according to report by NASUWT and the Runnymede Trust

    “Deep-rooted, endemic and institutionalised” racism in the education system is “blighting” the lives of black and minority ethnic teachers, according to a new report.

    Research has found that BME teachers are twice as likely to have experienced workplace discrimination compared to white colleagues, and more likely to have suffered ill health as a result of work and to have considered quitting the profession.

    According to the Visible Minorities, Invisible Teachers report, co-authored by the NASUWT teaching union and the Runnymede Trust, “everyday racism” remains commonplace in schools, with BME teachers facing “discrimination, harassment, ostracism, lack of pay progression, and...being held back from promotion”.

    An NASUWT poll of approximately 12,000 teachers conducted last year found that BME teachers share the same commitment and passion for teaching as their white colleagues.

    Over 80 per cent of BME and white teachers agreed that their main motivation for teaching was interacting with pupils, seeing young children progress, teaching others and making a positive difference.

    However, the experience of BME and white teachers in the workplace differed significantly.

    Twice the proportion of BME teachers reported they had experienced discrimination at work in the last 12 months (31 per cent) compared to their white counterparts (15 per cent).

    A higher proportion of BME teachers (79 per cent compared to 64 per cent) believed they were not paid at a level “commensurate with their skills and experiences”, and 64 per cent of BME teachers had experienced “verbal abuse by pupils” compared to 51 per cent of their white peers.

    The survey found that BME teachers also have less confidence in being supported by their school’s management, with over half (52 per cent) reporting that they felt that they were not viewed as professionals by school management, compared to 38 per cent of their white colleagues.  

    The report suggests the negative treatment of BME teachers has knock-on consequences for the rest of their life, with 38 per cent reporting poor health as a result of their work, compared to 25 per cent of white teachers.

    Almost two-thirds of BME teachers (64 per cent) are unsatisfied with their job compared to 58 per cent of their white peers, and a higher proportion of BME teachers have considered leaving the profession (75 per cent compared to 64 per cent of white teachers).

    The report highlights underrepresentation of BME individuals in school leadership positions and a growing gap between a homogenous teaching workforce and an increasingly diverse pupil population. For example, in the North East, the proportion of BME pupils is up to eight times more than the BME teachers in the area.

    In 2015, 7.6 per cent of the teaching workforce was "non-white", the report states.

    Chris Keates, general secretary of NASUWT, said schools and pupils were “losing out on the talents and skills of BME teachers” as a consequence of them being “held back by racial prejudice and discrimination”.

    She called for a “national conversation about racism in the education system” and a commitment from the government and other players “to break down and root out racial discrimination”.

    Zubaida Haque, research associate at the Runnymede Trust, said BME teachers were “running into closed doors at almost every step of the way” in the teaching profession.

    She added: “What kind of signal does it send to the British public and to the next generation of adults if trusted school leaders are indicating that there are different rules and opportunities for teachers from different ethnic backgrounds in the education system?”

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘I just don’t look the part’: BME teachers suffer racism

    12th May 2017 at 00:00

    'BME teachers still suffer "micro-aggression" and perpetrated stereotypes in school. We must address this'

    14th April 2017 at 10:06

    `Institutional racism' holds back BME teachers

    10th April 2015 at 01:00
     

    Black teacher told to set up gospel choir: union hears stories of school bigotry

    17th April 2017 at 12:34

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn
    4. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    5. 'So much rides on today's Sats results – it threatens my wellbeing as a ...
    6. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom
    9. Sats: 'Year 6 teachers, on results day, there aren't enough words to say...
    10. 'Every child, in theory, can reach the expected standard in the Sats, a...

    Breaking news

    karaoke, teachers, school, puns, twitter, social media, #teacherkaraoke, songs

    The last few weeks of term? I will survive

    5th July 2017 at 15:32
    Computer

    Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom

    5th July 2017 at 13:10

    International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, says expert

    5th July 2017 at 12:45
    gifts for teachers

    One in 10 parents 'spends at least £25 on an end-of-year gift for a teacher'

    5th July 2017 at 00:02

    SURVEY: Help us to find out about bullying in UK schools

    4th July 2017 at 17:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now