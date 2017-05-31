Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Record number of teenagers say they enjoy reading

    Helen Ward
    1st June 2017 at 00:01
    More than half of 11-14 year-olds say they like to read, a new survey finds – and the longer they read, the greater the benefits

    The number of teenagers who say they enjoy reading has reached a record high, according to a new survey by the National Literacy Trust.

    While younger children were most likely to say they enjoy reading, more than half (55.2 per cent) of pupils aged 11-14 who were surveyed by the charity said they liked to read – the highest proportion since the survey began in 2005.

    And 43.8 per cent of 14 to 16-year-olds said they enjoyed reading – another record high.

    Based on a survey of more than 41,000 pupils, the research report, Celebrating Reading for Enjoyment, found that 77.6 per cent of 8 to 11-year-olds were happy to read.

    'A responsibility and a real opportunity'

    “We are thrilled that our research has found students’ enjoyment of reading to be at an all-time high,” said Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust.

    “But we mustn’t be complacent. When students enjoy reading, they do significantly better at school, at work and beyond. But with around half of secondary students still not enjoying reading, we have a responsibility and a real opportunity to keep young people’s love of reading alive and open doors for them for a lifetime.”

    The trust found that the longer children continue to enjoy reading, the greater the benefits.

    Ten-year-old book-lovers had a reading age that is 1.3 years ahead of their classmates who dislike reading, and by age 14 this gap widened to 3.3 years, the trust found.

    The report comes after an evaluation of a literacy programme, led by teaching assistants (TAs) and aiming to help pupils who struggle with reading, was found to have no impact.

    The Education Endowment Foundation funded the evaluation of Switch-on, a ten-week scheme which involves TAs working one-to-one with pupils.

    An earlier evaluation found pupils in Year 7 made an average of three months’ additional progress. But when the trial was scaled up, evaluators from the National Centre for Social Research found children on the scheme made no more progress than those in the control group.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, research finds

    19th May 2017 at 14:45

    Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year

    8th May 2017 at 12:27

    'Reading happens in the brain and the soul,' says Lemony Snicket

    11th January 2017 at 12:03

    Reading tests 'should measure pupils' enjoyment', say children's charities

    15th November 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress
    2. How teachers can guard and make the most of 'gained time'
    3. 'When apathetic and feckless students mess up their GCSEs, we teachers a...
    4. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...
    5. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    6. Exclusive: Happiness lessons can make pupils unhappy, experts warn
    7. 'We shall live to regret the EBacc. The damage to other subjects is alre...
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Our politicians have given up trying to improve our schools
    10. Plans to restrict autism diagnoses will increase pressure on schools, he...

    Breaking news

    Rebecca Clark

    Another regional schools commissioner leaving to join an academy chain

    31st May 2017 at 15:19

    'Crumbling classrooms': schools centre stage in general election 2017

    31st May 2017 at 12:05

    Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress

    31st May 2017 at 00:01
    teenage pregnancy, sre, sex and relationships education, sex ed, funding cuts, sexual health, sti

    Campaigners hit back at claims that sex education is counterproductive

    30th May 2017 at 17:53
    Park View

    Disciplinary cases against five 'Trojan Horse' teachers thrown out

    30th May 2017 at 12:46

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now