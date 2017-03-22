    Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost 7 per cent

    Helen Ward
    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    teacher training numbers drop
    Primary trainee numbers slump after capping system forced universities and schools to turn applicants away

    The number of people training to be teachers dropped by almost 7 per cent last year, according to new figures from Ucas, the admissions service.

    The statistics show that 25,950 trainees were accepted on to teacher training programmes in September 2016, compared with 27,880 in 2015.

    The report reveals there was also a drop in both the number of people applying to become a teacher – down from 47,200 in 2015 to 46,000 in 2016 – and the success rate of applications – 56.4 per cent of applicants in 2016 were successful compared with 58.9 per cent in 2015.

    “My message to government is how low do you want it to get? At what point do you finally give up and say, ‘We need a really good education service and it’s hard to have a really good education service if you are not attracting enough people into the profession’?”, John Howson, an education recruitment expert and visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University, said.

    “The graduate labour market has improved, so there are more opportunities around and new graduates are concerned about the extra £9,000 of fees. It is serious, it’s not yet a crisis, but we can’t afford to keep losing people.”

    Primary places were hit particularly hard, with 10,790 people placed by the end of September 2016 compared with the 12,870 the previous year. This was below the government’s target for 2016 of 11,489 primary trainees.

    Most of the shortfall in primary trainees was on university teacher-training courses.

    Restrictions on recruitment

    The government told teacher trainers last year that they could recruit all they wanted up to a national limit, but higher education providers were subject to a cap within this – to ensure that school-led courses were protected.

    That artificial limit is likely to have been a major factor behind lower recruitment by universities in England. They accepted 4,820 primary trainees in 2016 compared with 6,450  trainees last year.

    By February, almost all school-based teacher training providers were also told to stop recruiting to primary courses – despite warnings from headteachers that this could leave them short of new teachers.

    Today's figures show that School Direct also saw a drop in primary acceptances from 5,000 to 4,500.

    The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers warned at the time that high-quality applicants who applied later in the year could end up being turned away.

    There were 1,030 people accepted on to primary school-centered initial teacher-training (Scitts) – a rise of 30. 

    In secondary, there were 14,590 trainees placed in 2016 – 240 more trainees than at the same time in 2015.

    This includes rises in the number of maths, physics and chemistry trainees.

    But although 2,330 maths trainees were accepted, 70 more than in 2015 – this was still 772 below the target of 3,102.

    Similarly, a rise of 70 physics trainees – to 800 – fell short of the government’s target of 1,055 trainees.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    One-in-10 teacher training places are going unfilled

    24th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    'The acute shortage of excellent maths teachers is down to the government – here's my solution'

    9th February 2017 at 12:28

    Pay off student loans to encourage graduates into teaching, heads' union demands

    10th March 2017 at 11:11

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'If we keep going on about education funding cuts, teachers and teaching...
    3. ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union
    4. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    5. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    6. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    7. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    8. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    9. How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to...
    10. 'It's simple: funding cuts are happening because the prime minister cons...

    Breaking news

    literacy report on children with SEND

    Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy, charity warns

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    faith schools, church schools, diversity, segregation, disadvantage, poverty, ethnic minorities

    Catholic primaries more ethnically segregated than other schools, study shows

    22nd March 2017 at 18:03
    Theresa May defended the proposed national funding formula.

    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    22nd March 2017 at 13:43
    mary bousted, kevin courtney, atl, nut, super-union, ballot, merger, teachers' union

    ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    22nd March 2017 at 10:01
    Money

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today