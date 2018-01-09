Register
    Reshuffle: Nadhim Zahawi added to DfE line up

    Martin George
    9th January 2018 at 15:21
    Nadhim Zahawi
    DfE
    Move comes after Robert Goodwill sacked as minister responsible for Send, early years, free school meals

    Nadhim Zahawi has joined the team of ministers at the Department for Education.

    It follows the sacking of Robert Goodwill, who was responsible for child protection, children in care, early years, the pupil premium, free school meals, school sports and improving social mobility in the 12 "opportunity areas" around the country.

    Mr Zahawi's portfolio has not yet been revealed.

    His appointment comes after Damian Hinds took over as education secretary, Sam Gyimah replaced Jo Johnson as universities minister, and Nick Gibb retained his place in the ministerial team.

    Mr Zahawi was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents who came to the UK when he was nine, fleeing Saddam Hussein's regime.

    He was educated at King’s College School in West London and University College London where he studied Chemical Engineering.    

    He co-founded the polling company YouGov in 2000.

    Mr Zahawi has been Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010, and has sat on the Commons Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee and the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

    He lists his political interests as business and foreign affairs on the Parliamentary website.

    And Suella Fernandes, a co-founder of the Michaela free school in Wembley, which is often dubbed the strictest school in England, has become a parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

    Ms Fernandes is a former member of the Commons Education Select Committee, and is a member of the advisory council of the New Schools Network, the government-backed charity that supports the creation of new free schools.

