Review of new qualifications must be 'accelerated'

More than a fifth of awards at National 4 this year went to pupils who failed the National 5 exam, figures show.

The figures from the exam body the Scottish Qualifications Authority show that 22.5 per cent of awards at N4 this year came about as a result of pupils failing the more demanding National 5 qualification, up from 20.5 per cent last year and 16.8 per cent in 2015.

The number of entries at N5 gaining an N4 as a fallback because the candidate failed the exam has grown from 20,500 in 2015, when the new qualifications were introduced, to 24,211 this year.

It is feared that the figures suggest pupils are being entered for the wrong level of qualification – and that this is happening more frequently.

There were a total of 116,032 entries at N4 this year, with 107,631 resulting in awards.

The perceived lack of credibility of N4 has been much discussed – uptake fell by more than 11 per cent between 2015 and 2017 – with critics pointing to its lack of an exam and its pass-or-fail model, with no grades in between.

Responding to the figures, the Scottish Conservative’s shadow education secretary, Liz Smith, said that “fundamental issues” remained with the new qualifications and the government was “dragging its feet” when it came to addressing the problem.

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said it had been “urging both Scottish Government and the SQA to accelerate the process of reviewing [the N4] qualification.”

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The increase underlines the necessity to address the nature of National 4 so that it offers sufficient challenge in its own right as a stand-alone qualification.”

Ms Smith said: “N4s are seen by too many teachers and employers as lacking sufficient value because there is no external assessment, and we know from the evidence that has been submitted to Holyrood’s education committee that an increasing number of teachers feel pressurised to enter pupils for National 5 when this is not the best option.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour shadow education minister, Daniel Johnson, said the figures showed “a worrying trend” and it was becoming increasingly clear the education system was “not working for our kids”.

He said: “This information appears to show that a significant proportion of Scottish pupils are being presented for the wrong level of qualification.

“What is even more worrying is that this trend is continuing to grow as the years go by.”

Research by the SQA published earlier this year found that almost three-quarters of Scottish secondary schools feel under pressure from parents to present pupils for qualifications they are unsuited for.

Jim Thewliss, general secretary of secondary headteachers' organisation School Leaders Scotland (SLS), said that pressure from parents to present at N5 – not N5 - remained an issue for heads. Over the coming months “significant talks” would take place around how the credibility of N4 could be improved, he said. SLS, however, would not be pushing for an exam at N4, said Mr Thewliss. Rather the body would like to see grading introduced for the N4 qualification, instead of pupils simply passing or failing.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said that it and "key stakeholders, including the EIS, are currently undertaking a review of National 4 to address current known issues".

She added: “National 4 is a key part of our national qualifications and the review will be carefully thought through.

“Any proposed changes would need to take into account the timetable for changes to other national qualifications – including the removal of unit assessments in National 5 – requested by stakeholders, including the EIS.”