Rise in number of headteachers paid six-figure salaries

Rising numbers of headteachers are taking home six-figure salaries, according to official statistics.

Around 1,300 heads received salaries worth at least £100,000 in 2016, Department for Education figures show.

The statistics reveal that 700 headteachers, including executive heads, were earning between £100,000 and £109,999 at the end of 2016, while a further 600 were taking home pay packets worth over £110,000.

In comparison, the year before, there were 700 earning £100,000-109,999, and 500 in the over £110,000 bracket.

A breakdown of the 2016 figures shows that the majority of those earning six-figure wages were working in the secondary sector, rather than primary – 900 compared with 400.

The average headteacher's salary – taking into account all state schools – has risen slightly to £68,300, from £67,300 the year before.

'Deeply concerning'

Classroom teachers from all types of state school have seen their wages rise by around £500 in a year, with average pay now standing at £35,100, compared with £34,600 in 2015.

Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: "It is deeply concerning to see the number of headteachers on six-figure salaries increasing while teachers' pay is being held back and is not keeping pace with inflation.

"These statistics should provide a wake-up call to government to end the practice of schools paying headteachers what they want whilst paying teachers what they can get away with.

"School leaders have highly responsible and important jobs and their salary should reflect this. It should be remembered that there are headteachers who in times of massive pressures on the system have not raised their salary at the expense of their staff."

